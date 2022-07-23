Sara Paul.jpg

We are enjoying summer here at NBAPS! Our summer programming is booming with a variety of experiences for students to learn and grow! With additional funding provided by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, NBAPS is supporting students with a fun, engaging learning environment so that students can address gaps in their learning and accelerate their learning path!

About 150 elementary and middle school students are attending summer school. Students are engaging in a variety of outdoor activities and field trips. Each classroom starts the day with a grab-and-go breakfast before transitioning into learning for the day. A typical daily schedule consists of morning community building, math, reading, a read-aloud, social skills, and a science/social studies connection activity often connected to an outdoor activity or field trip experience! Staff are thrilled with the attendance and engagement by students. I am so thankful for our dedicated staff that are providing fun, rigorous learning opportunities and supporting students to have a successful transition into the new school year!

