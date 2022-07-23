We are enjoying summer here at NBAPS! Our summer programming is booming with a variety of experiences for students to learn and grow! With additional funding provided by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, NBAPS is supporting students with a fun, engaging learning environment so that students can address gaps in their learning and accelerate their learning path!
About 150 elementary and middle school students are attending summer school. Students are engaging in a variety of outdoor activities and field trips. Each classroom starts the day with a grab-and-go breakfast before transitioning into learning for the day. A typical daily schedule consists of morning community building, math, reading, a read-aloud, social skills, and a science/social studies connection activity often connected to an outdoor activity or field trip experience! Staff are thrilled with the attendance and engagement by students. I am so thankful for our dedicated staff that are providing fun, rigorous learning opportunities and supporting students to have a successful transition into the new school year!
Over 120 high school students are attending summer school and the motivation to learn is evident! Summer programming is at the halfway point and high school students have already earned 34 credits and the number continues to climb! We are so proud of the courageous students that chose to spend time this summer to address gaps in their learning. We were also able to celebrate students that recovered credits and earned their diplomas!
In addition to summer school, many families choose to access Youth Connections, our reliable, affordable, quality child care option. Prioritizing consistency for our families with young children includes providing excellent child care for families before and after school, as well as during the school day, for families with children ages 3 and up. The community’s recent investment into our facilities has provided the school district with state-of-the-art spaces to accommodate serving this need.
Consistently we are informed that child care is increasingly difficult for area families to find as more and more families move to our beautiful area. Our Youth Connections program has a wonderful staff, access to all kinds of ways to learn and have fun, and is a very affordable option. If anyone is wondering about our child care services or out-of-school time services, please give me a call! We are here to support you- and the love of learning for each child!
Dr. Sara Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
