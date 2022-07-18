Isn’t it great to be inspired by how people impact the lives of others? I had the great pleasure last week of attending the North Branch High School Alumni Association annual event and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Michael Wilcox. How wonderful it was to be among former students and staff, all of whom still maintain a deep sense of Viking pride!
Another way to be inspired is from our Alumni Spotlight, where we feature graduates of North Branch Area Public Schools and provide a glimpse into how former students are making an impact in school, at work, and in life.
Not only is this a great way to honor the past and the accomplishments of students who got their start in life at NBAPS, it also provides inspiration and motivation for current students. Nothing breeds confidence in the hopes and dreams of our students than seeing those who came before them realizing their dreams!
Graduates we have featured include Elizabeth Schmidt and her passion for history; Chasse Thomas and his pursuit of a law degree; Matt Fletcher and Nick Perrin, who coach the Concordia University men’s basketball team together; Abbie Krause and her service in the Marines and 2012 deployment to Afghanistan that led her to now serve as a nurse for the school district; and Madison Tetzlaff, who was selected to participate in the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of California.
These are great stories that give students something to aspire to and staff a reason to feel pride in the accomplishments of those they helped succeed!
Do you know someone we can feature in our Alumni Spotlight? If so, we would love to hear about them, and from them! If you know of a Viking alumni who is making a difference in the world — large or small — please contact me so that we can all be inspired by their impact!
Dr. Sara Paul is Superintendent of North Branch Area Schools.
