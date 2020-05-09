Those who cannot see a connection between the arts and athletics need look no further than two North Branch Area High School seniors, Rebecca Perales and Braden Weyenberg.
For Perales, both sports and band help her cope with a busy schedule.
“Tennis is a good stress reliever for me,” she said. “Band is so relaxing; if we’re at a class or concert, it’s relaxing, so it’s a different form of stress relief. Even though sports and the arts may be different, they really connect for me in that way.”
And busyness is a connector for athletes such as Perales and Weyenberg, who were North Branch’s recipients of the Triple A Award. That honor is presented by the Minnesota State High School League to one male and female senior from each school around the state.
The winners are honored for their academic excellence as well as their participation in athletics and the fine arts.
That balancing act between the academics, arts and athletics is a life skill that winners of this award learn quickly.
“It’s difficult [to be involved in a variety of things], no matter how responsible you are when it comes to time management,” Weyenberg said. “But your passion for all of your endeavors will take over more than trying to force something that won’t work.
“There are days I would be up at 4:30 in the morning, and I might not fall asleep until midnight. It can be tough, but (what keeps me going is) the passion for all of my pursuits – and the desire to do well.”
But both Perales and Weyenberg have excelled in another area: accepting new challenges.
Perales finds a new passion
Growing up, Rebecca Perales really loved soccer and dance. Unfortunately, those two sports did not love her back.
“I played soccer growing up, and I have been involved in dance since I was really young – I started when I was 3,” she said. “But I have really bad knees: I tore my ACL twice and had meniscus problems, so I veered away from soccer. When I got to high school, I had injured my knees so many times I knew I needed to pick a new sport.”
So she joined the tennis team as a freshman, and by her sophomore season was playing on the varsity. As a junior she played second singles, then took on the challenge of playing No. 1 singles last fall.
“Right away I fell in love with the sport,” Perales said. “My friends and I would practice every day in the summer and would take part in all the summer camps. I just couldn’t get enough of it. Joining the tennis team was the best decision I ever made.”
Her knees did not keep her from performing with the North Branch dance team as a freshman and sophomore. But injuries from dance denied her the chance to run on the track team until she quit dance as a junior.
“I hurt my knees both winters on the dance team, so I wasn’t allowed to run track,” Perales said. “My junior year was the first time I was injury-free, so that was the first time I got back into it.”
While Perales loved dance, giving up the sport opened up her winter weekends. So she filled her new-found free time by competing on the Vikings’ Knowledge Bowl team and joining the speech team, where she competed in original oratory as a junior and discussion as a senior.
“Most of the dance competitions are on the weekend – and so are all of the competitions for other things,” Perales said. “I always wanted to do them, but I couldn’t do them if I was in dance. I like to keep doing things, and I love to represent the school. So when I stopped dance, I did these other things.”
She has played both tenor and baritone saxophone in the North Branch band throughout her high school career, but as a junior she became a manager for the boys hockey team.
“Even though I wasn’t on the ice, I developed a passion for hockey and fell in love with it,” Perales said. “That team really changed everything for me – it made my high school years great.”
Perales, who has a 3.924 GPA, expects to attend Minnesota State Mankato, where she will major in pre-chiropractic and business. After graduating from Mankato she plans to attend Palmer School of Chiropractic and eventually open up her own practice.
And Perales can thank her knees for this decision as well.
“Because of my injuries I went to a lot of physical therapy, so at first I thought I wanted to be a physical therapist,” she said. “So I did some volunteering and shadowing to learn more about it. But the more I learned about it, the more certain I was that it wasn’t for me.
“I see a chiropractor, Dr. Julie Perreault, and I asked if I could shadow her for a day. When I did, I fell in love with it.”
Among the people Perales thanks most for her successes are her parents, Jorge and Kirstin.
“My parents have done so many wonderful things for me,” Rebecca Perales said. “My dad is passionate about sports, and my mom is one of my biggest supporters. The support they give me at every single game, every single event, every single concert, makes everything I do possible.
“I also want to thank my tennis coach, Joel Santjer. He really believed in me, and he pushed me. I didn’t believe I deserved to be in the No. 1 spot, but he believed in me. It’s difficult, because you face the best player on every team. But he brought me back up, and he supported me. I wouldn’t have the love of tennis I have without him.”
Weyenberg takes a chance
Braden Weyenberg took music classes in elementary and middle school, but joining the choir as a freshman was not at the top of his “to do” list.
“If I’m being honest, I definitely wasn’t ‘into’ singing as I entered my freshman year,” he admitted. “I took it as an art credit, not expecting to enjoy it very much. But after a month, I fell in love with it.
“There was a fire that Mrs. [Tonya] Barnes brings to the classroom. It was entertaining, and it definitely became a bright spot in my schedule. Every day I looked forward to third hour and choir with Mrs. Barnes. She made it much more enjoyable than I ever would have imagined.”
That chance Weyenberg took as a freshman has certainly paid off. As a junior he joined the Harmonaires, an a cappella choir that sings pop tunes rather than more traditional choral arrangements. Singing in choir also led him to accept roles in all of the North Branch musicals, including the lead in “The Addams Family” last year.
“Going into high school, you’re nervous – you don’t really know what others think, and you’re trying to figure yourself out,” he said. “It’s kind of a leap of faith. September of my freshman year, I hated singing in front of people. Flash forward three years: I’m a lead in the musical. It’s crazy what you can do when you put yourself out there.
“Everyone’s going to fail now and then. But if you have the passion, and the drive to improve, you can achieve anything imaginable.”
Weyenberg was cast in this spring’s musical, “Big Fish,” but the performance was canceled by concerns over COVID-19.
“It’s a disappointment,” he admitted. “Things are what they are, and we can’t really change them. It’s tough, looking back, and realizing that certain events were my ‘last’ events – and at the time I didn’t know they would be my last. That’s something I have struggled with.
“You take things for granted when the world is rainbows and gumdrops. I looked forward to my senior musical, and when it’s swept from under your feet, it stings. But you have to make the best of this situation.”
Weyenberg also lost the opportunity to play on the golf team this spring; he joined the program as a freshman and was hoping to letter on the varsity for a third straight season. As a freshman he also played on the hockey team, playing as a freshman, sophomore and junior before deciding to not take part this past season.
“It was a matter of spreading myself too thin,” Weyenberg said. “It got to a point where hockey was becoming too much. Since North Branch doesn’t have an arena, we have to practice at 5:15 in the morning. Combined with my course load, and then after-school activities, it got to be too much.”
Weyenberg, who has a 3.836 GPA, plans to attend Minnesota State in Mankato and major in aviation-professional flight with the goal of becoming a professional pilot. The fact that his mom, Lisa, is a flight attendant for American Airlines is only part of the allure he finds in the profession.
“I grew up around planes, so I have always had the passion for travel and airplanes,” Braden Weyenberg said. “Last summer we took a summer vacation to Japan, and on that excursion were a number of airline employees, including pilots. When I talked to the pilots, they persuaded me to think about becoming a pilot. When I came home, I started researching programs.”
Among those at the top of Braden Weyenberg’s list of people to thank are his parents, Joe and Lisa Weyenberg.
“They have always been supportive of me, no matter what I was diving in to,” Braden Weyenberg said. “Tonya Barnes has inspired me to sing not only in high school, but sing for the rest of my life, and keep pursuing music. … And Laura Michels also has helped me grow as an individual on the theater side.”
