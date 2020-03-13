For those who loved the classic Charles Dickens story, enjoy again all of the

fascinating characters from this exciting story: the Artful Dodger, Fagin, the

menacing Bill Sikes and the kind-hearted Nancy. Travel with Oliver as he becomes involved in a plot containing mystery, robbery and revenge; until Oliver’s true identity is discovered and he finds a home and happiness with his benefactor, Mr. Brownlow.

Performances will be on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Braham Area High School Auditorium. Tickets are available online at

www.our.show/bahsolivertwist.com. Advance ticket prices are $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors; at the door are $8 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.

Cast List

Oliver Twist Jody Baker

Mr Bumble Cody Hansen

Mrs. Corney Amaya Leniz

Old Sally/Townsperson Joyanna Klingensmith

Mr. Sowerberry/Townsperson Ben Carlson

Mrs. Sowerberry/Townsperson Meegan Wickeham

Charlotte/Townsperson Ava Johnson

Noah Claypole/Townsperson Brett Lund

Fagin Zach Anderson

The Artful Dodger Jaeden Klingsmith

Bet Bella Hansen

Bill Sikes Josh Klingensmith

Nancy Hanna Sterling

Miss Monks Evelyn Bombard

Mr. Brownlow Luke Bendickson

Mrs. Bedwin Sophie Anderson

Rose Viktoria Robinson

Mrs. Grimwig Lydia Nelson

Miss Eliza Sellers Jenna Mankie

Police Officer Ed Oquist

Workhouse child 1 /townsperson Hannah Kopel

Workhouse child 2 /townsperson Delaney Johnson

Workhouse child 3 /townsperson Autumn Olson

Workhouse child 4 /townsperson Kenzie Arnoldi

Fagin’s Boys: Luke Mortland, Gunther Erbstoesser, and Micah Robinson.

Workhouse Children /Townspeople: Hannah Olson, Earl Bombard, Callie Trousil, Allyson Floding, Ayla Anderson, Chloe Lucht, and Rachel Riesing.

Tech Crew:

Marissa Wickeham, Ava Davis, Matthew Kopel, Elizabeth Fix, Madison Long, Elizabeth Magnuson, Savannah Kunshier, Sophie Bergren, Rachel Roed, Charles Roed, Kassi Adkins, Chloe Long, and Grace Bergren.

Artistic Design Team:

Director: Tracy Fix

Assistant Director: Tammi Johnson

Technical Director: Bryan Johnson

