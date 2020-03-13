For those who loved the classic Charles Dickens story, enjoy again all of the
fascinating characters from this exciting story: the Artful Dodger, Fagin, the
menacing Bill Sikes and the kind-hearted Nancy. Travel with Oliver as he becomes involved in a plot containing mystery, robbery and revenge; until Oliver’s true identity is discovered and he finds a home and happiness with his benefactor, Mr. Brownlow.
Performances will be on March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Braham Area High School Auditorium. Tickets are available online at
www.our.show/bahsolivertwist.com. Advance ticket prices are $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors; at the door are $8 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.
Cast List
Oliver Twist Jody Baker
Mr Bumble Cody Hansen
Mrs. Corney Amaya Leniz
Old Sally/Townsperson Joyanna Klingensmith
Mr. Sowerberry/Townsperson Ben Carlson
Mrs. Sowerberry/Townsperson Meegan Wickeham
Charlotte/Townsperson Ava Johnson
Noah Claypole/Townsperson Brett Lund
Fagin Zach Anderson
The Artful Dodger Jaeden Klingsmith
Bet Bella Hansen
Bill Sikes Josh Klingensmith
Nancy Hanna Sterling
Miss Monks Evelyn Bombard
Mr. Brownlow Luke Bendickson
Mrs. Bedwin Sophie Anderson
Rose Viktoria Robinson
Mrs. Grimwig Lydia Nelson
Miss Eliza Sellers Jenna Mankie
Police Officer Ed Oquist
Workhouse child 1 /townsperson Hannah Kopel
Workhouse child 2 /townsperson Delaney Johnson
Workhouse child 3 /townsperson Autumn Olson
Workhouse child 4 /townsperson Kenzie Arnoldi
Fagin’s Boys: Luke Mortland, Gunther Erbstoesser, and Micah Robinson.
Workhouse Children /Townspeople: Hannah Olson, Earl Bombard, Callie Trousil, Allyson Floding, Ayla Anderson, Chloe Lucht, and Rachel Riesing.
Tech Crew:
Marissa Wickeham, Ava Davis, Matthew Kopel, Elizabeth Fix, Madison Long, Elizabeth Magnuson, Savannah Kunshier, Sophie Bergren, Rachel Roed, Charles Roed, Kassi Adkins, Chloe Long, and Grace Bergren.
Artistic Design Team:
Director: Tracy Fix
Assistant Director: Tammi Johnson
Technical Director: Bryan Johnson
