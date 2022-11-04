Christina Thayer Anderson UPDATED.jpg

From Back to School Kickoff to Homecoming Week to Fall Festivities around town, it’s been an exciting couple of months. The weather has been nearly perfect, the leaves gorgeous, and the opportunities to connect with neighbors, friends, family, colleagues, and classmates have been great. Now many are already detailing the next several months of family gatherings, pulling out winter gear in preparation for snow, and wondering what 2023 will bring.

But before we let 2022 slip away, Let’s take a moment to pause and consider: what are you grateful for? Research shows regularly expressing gratitude contributes to a greater sense of happiness and well-being. It is the act of pausing, being present, reflecting on current situations, and expressing gratitude (sometimes in spite of current challenges) that leads to a more optimism, hope, and celebration of the here and now.

