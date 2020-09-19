A teacher within North Branch Area Public Schools that goes above and beyond for her students has received an outstanding leader award.
During the North Branch Area School Board meeting Sept. 10, Director of Teaching and Learning David Treichel presented teacher Lisa Nowak with the Education Minnesota Central Outstanding Leader Award.
Nowak has taught in the district for 18 years and is currently a special education teacher/program instructor at Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center.
“This is given to an exemplary teacher, which Ms. Nowak is, that inspires others, that is a positive role model and seeks to improve self,” Treichel said. “Last year I had the pleasure of sharing the same building with Lisa as we worked over at Brooker. And I got to see day in and day out how gifted and talented a teacher she is and the care that she has for each and every one of our children. And she does go above and beyond.
“I will say that there were many a nights where I’d do an all-call into the building before I set the alarm and leave for the night and I’m like, “Is anyone here?’ and I’d hear Lisa, ‘I’m still here, don’t set the alarm.’ It’s just an honor to give this award in recognition of all the work that you’ve done,” Treichel added.
The school board members offered their congratulations to Nowak on her achievement.
“Traditionally we would shake your hand and congratulations, but we’ll do a virtual shake,” said Chair Kirby Ekstrom.
Superintendent’s report
Superintendent Sara Paul highlighted changes to the student-parent handbook. She explained most changes were minor and related to distance learning, but there was a public health information addendum added to the handbook relating to COVID-19.
Paul said as part of the public health addendum, two informational graphics were added to help show parents and students how the district is implementing social distancing and additional disinfecting and sanitizing procedures.
“We wanted to make sure we had something for students and families that was visually appealing and gave them a chance to see the new way of school that was going to take place this year,” Paul said. “We did a lot of work making sure we were highlighting some of the areas that were part of our required COVID preparedness plan, and we have a checklist that is at the back of the document that walks through everything that was a consideration in the guidance for us to be considering and have in place. It’s all shown on our preparedness plan checklist, and we highlighted the things we thought were important on this two-page Return to Learn infographic that would help students to become familiar with what school is going to look like and what those expectations will be like this year.”
Another part of the public health addendum is a face covering exemption form. Paul said the form is required as part of the governor’s executive orders through the Minnesota Department of Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The form states that students who cannot tolerate a face covering due to a developmental, medical or behavioral health condition may be exempt from wearing a face covering in school, but the form must be signed by a parent/guardian and a medical authority.
“I just have to tell you being in the schools this week, one of the things that I was really unclear about would be the shared understanding about the importance of wearing masks,” Paul said. “I was at the ninth grade orientation, I was at the 10th grade orientation, students just wanted to be here. The students that are choosing the in-school option want to be in school. There wasn’t questioning about that, in terms of that expectation for wearing masks in school. And I think that’s due to the great leadership of our teachers and of our principals that were explaining that and walking through that. It really balanced that day with clear expectations and the joy of students being able to see each other and getting to know each other.”
A student and staff daily screening is also attached to the public health addendum. Paul stated parents must complete a daily health check before sending their children to school, and staff must complete the health check before coming to work. The checklist has different health screening measures to determine if it’s safe for a student or staff member to enter the school buildings.
