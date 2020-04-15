The current assistant superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools, Sara Paul, will be the next superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
During the North Branch School Board meeting May 9, the board approved to enter into contract negotiations with Paul, and it is expected she will begin serving as superintendent on July 1.
Paul formerly served as an associate superintendent at Minneapolis Public Schools, and a teacher and instructional leader at Independent School District 622, North St. Paul - Maplewood - Oakdale.
The selection of Paul comes after a review of 25 applications, from which the school board selected three candidates for interviews. The extensive interview process took place on April 2 and involved three committees that included school board members, staff and community members. Those committees interviewed three candidates and the school board selected Paul and Christina Bemboom for follow-up interviews on April 9 prior to the regular school board meeting.
School Board Chair Kirby Ekstrom said both Paul and Bemboom did an excellent job during their interviews and the district would be lucky to have either candidate, but leaned toward Paul as the top candidate.
“I think she’s (Sara Paul) an approachable-type person; her personality seems to welcome comments or discussion. She also has done some background thinking; she did bring up the aspect of being at the volleyball tournament and seeing the community celebrate the accomplishments of our volleyball team and that she felt like she wanted to be a part of that. I would most welcome her to be a part of that if the volleyball team makes it to state again.
“She’s done a lot work through grant writing, looking for other avenues of fundraising for the district; talks about working with a sound budget and being a visible partner with the community on budget matters; having a good discussion to be out in the community discussing budget issues. I think some of her ideas on basically getting on the ground running, working with the school board, then moving on to working with the staff, working with student groups, student leaders; working on a trust of priorities and sharing those priorities with staff and the community,” Ekstrom added.
Following discussion, a motion was made to offer the position of superintendent to Paul, and the motion was approved unanimously.
“Both candidates were exceptional and the school board was faced with a tough decision,” Ekstrom said. “Ultimately, the school board was very impressed with Sara Paul’s responses and experience around issues that most affect North Branch Area Public Schools. We are very excited to welcome Sara and look forward to working with her on behalf of our students, families, and community.”
Update on distance learning
Henton said overall distance learning has gone well for the district.
“My heart is filled with gratitude for every one of our staff members that are working so hard to make this a success. Not only are staff members but our kids and their families. They are working hard in their homes to make sure that learning doesn’t stop and it is with great pride that I tell you that for the most part things are going really well,” Henton said. “We’ve had some technology glitches, as many districts have had, with Seesaw and Schoology. Sometimes it’s hard for families to have two and three devices operating in a home off of one hot spot at a time. So it can be very, very difficult for our families, yet we’re not hearing complaints. And so as I say, I could not be more proud of that.”
Henton also thanked the board for their cooperation.
“And school board members, I know you are paying attention and following along. Some of you have your own children in the system and are working from home as well,” Henton said. “My heart goes out to you and I thank you for all that you are doing to make sure that learning continues for our kids.”
Henton said the district is continuing to plan for two more weeks of distance learning and the printing of educational materials continues for families who needs hard copies.
Henton said the district will have distance learning at least through April 30. She said Gov. Tim Walz indicated May 1 and May 4 will be utilized as planning days for teachers in hope of students returning to school buildings on May 5.
“We sure hope those dates hold,” Henton said. “We want to see our kids back. We miss them and we are grateful for all of the messages that our teachers have sent to our kids.”
Resignation of Darryl Goebel
School Board Member Darryl Goebel offered his letter of resignation to the board, which was accepted, effective April 17. Goebel explained his family will be closing on their home in North Branch on April 17 and will be moving out of the district.
“We have an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of living on the water,” Goebel said. “I wish I could have fulfilled my full term and completed the job that the people of North Branch and surrounding communities elected me to do. During the last 3 1/2 years I’ve had an opportunity to be part of an amazing time in North Branch Area Public Schools. The dedication of the staff in this district and members of the community is truly amazing. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you, and members of the district and the community. My heart is with this district and will continue to give the acknowledgments you all deserve.”
Ekstrom thanked Goebel for his service on the school board.
“Knowing you for quite a while before you became a board member, I’ve always respected your opinions and your comments. And the more you and I got to know each other, the more I think we find out that there’s a lot between the two of us that are similar,” Ekstrom said. “I very much respect your decision. I think it’s a great opportunity for you and your family. I sure will miss having you seated at the board table with me but I want to wish you the best of luck and I know we’ll be seeing each other in the future.”
Board Member Tim MacMillan wished Goebel the best for him and his family in the future.
“I want to thank you for always putting our kids first in your decision making and you’ve been a very professional board member, and we appreciate your work and dedication to the board. I wish you the best and have fun living on that lake.”
School Board Member Kevin Bollman thanked Goebel for his dedication to the students.
“Truly you always put our kids first, and thanks for your assistance when I was new to the board,” Bollman said. “All the best of luck in your new move, and I know we’ll be seeing each other around.”
Henton said Goebel was a fantastic board member.
“You were my elbow partner given your seat at the board table for a number of years. I want to thank you for being just a fantastic board member. You always responded to my emails, you let me know what you were thinking, you spoke your mind, you weren’t afraid to have a different opinion than others,” Henton said. “And as so many people have mentioned, you definitely put kids first and you didn’t look out just for one area. And for that, I’m grateful, and I really appreciate your service.”
Board Member Sarah Grovender and Goebel started on the board at the same time.
“It’s been great having you on the board. I feel that your comments and things you add to the board were always great. You were always a great advocate for all of our students. You will be greatly missed.”
Board Member Heather Osagiede wished Goebel nothing but the best.
“I really do appreciate how you have always had this very down-to-earth kind of perspective on things and I just appreciate your service, and I really hope that you thoroughly enjoy this dream of yours,” Osagiede said. “It’s going to be beyond your wildest imagination and that you’re going to continue to do something of service in the community that you’re moving to because you’re excellent at it.”
Since Goebel was serving as the board treasurer, Ekstrom nominated Bollman to be the new treasurer. The motion to approve Bollman as the new treasurer was unanimously approved, with Bollman abstaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.