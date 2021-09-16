With the new school year underway, North Branch Superintendent Sara Paul said the vision of the district remains the same: “Inspire dreams, building integrity and instill hope in our students, our staff, our families and our communities.”
During the North Branch School Board meeting Sept. 9, Paul said the focus of the district the past month has been getting its students and staff ready for the upcoming school year.
“There’s so many complexities that people are dealing with right now from a broad range of emotions. The excitement of coming back to school, the excitement of all that goes with that, and the reality that we’re still living in a pandemic,” Paul said. “So there’s lots of questions that people have that we want to make sure that we give people the time to get their questions answered and to really have confidence about what the experience is going to look like this year.
“Even though we’re still dealing with COVID, there’s a lot we’ve learned since last year, so things don’t look exactly the same as when we started last year,” Paul added.
Paul said the recent Welcome Week event the district held for its students and families was a success.
“It was really inspiring just to see the families coming in and just being overwhelmed with that personal experience that they were having walking into a classroom. When you’re kind of rushing and getting ready, and as you can see your students ready for their back-to-school pictures, you walk into a classroom and you’re the only one in there,” Paul said. “Your teacher is all attention on you. ... (The parent) has time to share all of the wonderful things they know about their child and they’re excited about for the school year and some of the things that they’re concerned about and just being heard and listened to. Seeing the relationships form so quickly is really exciting.”
District data to drive decisions
Paul noted the evidence of using district data to drive decisions regarding students in school:
• Staff surveys used to strengthen safety protocols.
• COVID response form provides ongoing two-way communication.
• Bus quarantine data provided to Minnesota Department of Education and led to change of MDE guidance.
• Close contact data used to adjust mandatory quarantine protocols for in-school close contacts.
• Summer school operated at in-person learning with no evidence of COVID spread.
“I think it’s just important that we remind ourselves the importance of data, the importance of all the experiences we had last year and the confidence it gives us that this data really is important and something that’s going to make decisions not only as we start the school year but moving forward,” Paul said.
As the district returns to in-person learning, which is level one on the district’s safe learning continuum, Paul noted the district is positioned to utilize the data from the 2020-21 school year and summer school programming to guide district decisions for the coming school year.
Paul said the COVID Response Team will continue to engage in a consultation process for decision making:
• Weekly consultation with county and regional public health officials to review COVID indicators.
• North Branch Area Public Schools COVID Response Team weekly review and evaluation of mitigation strategies and district COVID data.
• Consultation with COVID Advisory Team when a shift of level on the district’s Safe Learning Continuum is being considered.
• Safe learning levels adjusted as needed with multiple modes of communication to staff, students, parents and community members.
“I’m so grateful for our families, because we have families that are self-screening,” Paul said. “Students missed the first week of school because there were symptoms in the household or a positive case in the household. Families are wanting the longer impact of what the school year is going to mean to us, and I’m really appreciating how much they’ve taken it to heart and are calling and asking questions, or they’re mindful of keeping kids at home if they’re showing symptoms.”
As far as disinfecting and cleaning are concerned, Paul noted general “high touch” areas will be cleaned and sanitized regularly by custodians and other employees; staff will have access to supplies for more regular cleaning; and additional hand-washing stations are available in every building.
Paul explained last year, the district literally measured out desks and other physical structures so they were 6 feet from each other. She said this year, the district is implementing an “arm’s length away” guideline from others to practice as feasible as possible. She said there will be times students will interact with some of their classmates during partner and small group activities, which will be less than an arm’s length away at times.
Face coverings are optional for all district employees, students and visitors, Paul noted. However, due to a federal mandate, masks are required by all riding the school buses and masks are available on all buses.
“We have several students and staff members choosing to wear masks, and I really appreciate the respectful environment that exists within our schools,” Paul said. “We are going to continue to hone in on that and be very proactive about honoring people’s decisions in terms of their decisions to wear face masks.”
Paul said expectations regarding the self-assessments include that a self-assessment is expected before entering school grounds or school transportation, and students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms must be absent from school until symptoms meet the return-to-school standards.
She also explained that parents must contact their school attendance line immediately to report absences for students who are experiencing symptoms as described in the self-assessment.
Paul said parents of students who test positive for COVID-19 must contact the school health services office immediately upon learning of the test results. A conversation with the school nurse is required before anyone from the household returns to school.
