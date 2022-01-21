As the North Branch School Board continues to search for ways to better the school district, it is looking to directly hear from its students.
During the North Branch School Board meeting Jan. 13, Superintendent Sara Paul explained one of the district’s goals is to develop and implement an innovative learning model that is student-centered.
“And to do that, we emphasize continually the importance of trust,” Paul said. “And working openly, communicating proactively in the transparent way that we do our work. Again, drawing in partnership and knowing that our work is better together when we work collaboratively and interdependently to reach our goals.”
Paul said within the district’s mission and vision statements, the district set some strategic goals and wanted its innovation to be grounded in learning models that are student-centered.
“Oftentimes we talk about what we want for our students, what we think is best for our students, and one of the opportunities we shared in goal was let’s bring our students in more and make sure that we have feedback groups and processes that really honor their voice so that what we’re doing really is connected to what we’re trying to accomplish together,” Paul said.
Paul explained last year when the district was working on its strategic plan, sophomore and student council member Taylor O’Malley was instrumental in providing student feedback.
“We have been so thankful for the way that she engages in dialogue with parents, with staff, many of our current teachers, former teachers, and is just willing to really share what’s going well and what are some opportunities for us to improve,” Paul said. “And one of the things that Taylor did for us last year is she talked about the pros and cons of what it was like last year navigating through the pandemic. And at the high school of course we had to do a hybrid model where we were in school, we were out of school, and every other day it was a little bit different and we navigated through a lot of challenges.”
Paul said one of the pros of the hybrid model that O’Malley emphasized during the strategic planning process is that she felt she could focus more on the classes that she had, and she felt she had more flexibility and ownership in her schedule.
“Now fast forward, in the high school we have what’s called flex time, and a lot of that stemmed from trying better to understand Taylor’s perspective,” Paul said.
During a conversation with Paul during the board meeting O’Malley mentioned Snow Days is coming up, which includes a dance, school dress-up days, a coronation and a pep fest. She said during this time “Penny Wars” are going on, where different student groups and teachers compete against each other and whoever collects the most coins in the given time frame wins, with all the funds being donated to a charity selected by the Student Council.
O’Malley said some service projects earlier in the year included a sock drive, where socks were donated to homeless shelters, and a food drive between different student groups, where canned goods were donated to local organizations and the winning student group who collected the most canned goods was treated to a sundae party.
O’Malley said mental health is currently an issue among high school students.
“Every Wednesday we have started to watch little videos or clips to help us and doing surveys to focus more on mental health, and we’re planning more activities later on in the school year to focus more on mental health and getting better,” O’Malley said.
Board members thanked O’Malley for sharing her thoughts on high school.
“Thanks for coming, thanks for being part of this process,” Board Chair Tim MacMillan said. “We wanted this as a board, for a while, to hear from our student body. You being here and telling us a little bit of what’s going on in the school is awesome, so thank you.”
Paul said senior Alex Holmberg, who also serves on the district’s strategic planning committee, attended several high school redesign virtual sessions and shared his hoped and dreams for the high school students.
“He has 3,300 people that he makes feel special every day, not only his classmates but staff throughout the building,” Paul said. “Alex is pretty interested in what we offer in our career and technical education; he has been since he’s been at the school.”
Holmberg said he’s taken all the shop, welding and automotive classes offered at the high school and has appreciated the new equipment that has been installed in the shop classrooms.
“It’s nice to have these nice machines that you can just go in, worry free, be taught how to use them, use them, have a stress-free class and just have that one class that you can just go to and know you’re not going to have homework, you’re not going to have assignments and tests,” Holmberg said. “You just go, enjoy yourself and make something.”
Holmberg also mentioned the hands-on experiences the district offered by partnering with local colleges and businesses in relation to learning about the automotive and mechanical fields.
O’Malley and Holmberg serve on the district’s strategic planning team, a committee of about 30 members, who applied for a Bush Foundation scholarship. Paul said the district found out this past week that it has been awarded a $50,000 grant. Paul said the district will have a committee composed of both students and staff who will draft a proposal with ideas of how to use the grant funds beginning this spring. Paul said funds from the Bush Foundation will be used in part to implement Human Centered Design processes that amplify student voices and bring out each student’s unique gifts and talents.
