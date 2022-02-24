With the increasing cost of energy, focusing on energy efficiency remains a priority for the North Branch Area School District.
During the North Branch Area School Board meeting Feb. 10, Superintendent Sara Paul described how the district continues to commit resources to district priorities.
“We have to constantly be looking at what’s happening behind the scenes in terms of how we’re maintaining and continuing to look at the needs of our facilities,” Paul said.
Director of Buildings and Grounds Art Tobin, described how it takes a team effort to maintain school facilities.
“It starts here. And it starts with the school board, it starts with my co-workers, we discuss and haggle back and forth,” Tobin said. “It starts with the workers, boots on the ground when we’re doing this, and it also starts with contractors. It’s not them against us; it’s a team that we’re looking at.”
Tobin reminded the board that referendum priorities were established in 2013. He said at that time priority lists were set up, facilities and operations were looked at and future plans were discussed. In May 2017, the district passed all three of their bond questions by healthy margins, including: 68% in favor of facilities repair and improvement, 55% supporting expansion of middle and high school athletic facilities and 59% voting to upgrade classroom technology.
Tobin described three middle school projects the district is focusing on this year including the replacement of the middle school air handling unit No. 3 with an estimated cost of $55,000; the replacement of middle school energy recovering units with an estimated cost of $190,000; and the replacement of middle school relief hoods at an estimated cost of $315,000.
“We’re taking on these three projects at the middle school year this year: middle school air handling unit No. 3 to bring more efficiencies into the building; we’re taking on the energy recovering units, total estimated cost on that is $190,000 for that one. It’s basically an oversize conduit is what it is right now and we’re not getting any energy savings for that whatsoever,” Tobin said. “Mr. (Todd) Tetzlaff and I have also worked with contractors working on what we’re looking at, like a five-year payback on doing that for that project alone, and also on the relief hoods, getting that good circulation of air through there. Things again that were working in 2013, but are not working right now to the high standards that we recommend in this district.”
Tobin said a focus remains on energy efficiencies, with the cost of energy continuing to increase for the district.
A recent project Tobin had to tackle was at Sunrise River School when the heat exchanger went out on one of the two high efficiency boilers inside the school.
Tobin worked with different companies and district administrators to determine the best solution.
“The project that was over there was that the heat exchanger was bad and the boiler just couldn’t be fixed. So basically the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze,” Tobin said. “If we were to put a heat exchanger in it, we would be putting a big price tag on an old boiler, which was going to fail sooner than later, if we could in fact could get the parts.”
Tobin said the best solution was to purchase and install a brand new $3 million British Thermal Unit condensing boiler for the Sunrise River School.
“So we were never without heat, we were never without a day of school. We were never without a student not having a classroom to be into,” Tobin said.
Paul was excited to announce the district received a $28,000 rebate check from Xcel Energy due to the purchase of the new boiler system for Sunrise River School.
“I just really want to commend Art because he cares so much about the work in this district and making sure that we really are committing our resources to our priorities and that means looking for opportunities for cost savings,” Paul said.
Tobin appreciates all the support he receives from the district.
“It really does start here. Because without your guys’ support, the superintendent’s support, and everybody in the buildings, this is where it starts,” Tobin said. “I said a long time ago, it’s not if we fall down, it’s when, but people come and help everybody up. So I just want to say thanks from the bottom of my heart.”
Board member Heather Osagiede thanked Tobin for all his dedication to the district.
“I’ve heard through two different superintendents, through staff, through many different sources, particularly about your kindness and compassion towards people and your absolute, complete and total dedication to ensuring all things, but particularly, the air systems in our school. And I’m of the opinion that that has been absolutely critical for the safety of our students,” Osagiede said. “And I substitute teach both here and in another school district. I’m allergic to perfume. I can feel the difference between the two districts. It is significantly easier for me to be in a building in our district. And I think that has a lot to do with you and with your department and you’re working with everyone else. I just want you to know how appreciated you are, both as an individual and as a leader of your team.”
