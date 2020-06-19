Noting there weren’t any staff layoffs for next year, the North Branch Area School Board approved its 2020-2021 budget during its June 11 meeting.
Director of Business Services Todd Tetzlaff went over budgeting assumptions for 2020-2021 that included:
• Revenue and expense assumptions continue.
• All budgets are fully spent.
• State aid formula increased 2%.
• Enrollment continues as projected.
• Continued progress toward the 5% to 10% school board fund balance policy.
Tetzlaff explained variables that challenge budget assumptions include results of bargaining, enrollment variations, retirements and staff turnover, inflation, COVID-19 costs and cash flow borrowing.
Following discussion, the board approved motions relating to revisions to the 2019-2020 budget and adoption of the 2020-2021 budget; establishment of committed and assigned fund balances; student fees for 2020-2021; and fund balance transfers.
Budget impacts as a result of COVID-19 include lost revenue in fees from patrons (fees associated with Community Education activities); activity fees refunded; food service sales; and medical assistance billing. Tetzlaff explained there were increased costs associated with child care; meals and transportation for families; cleaning supplies; and the graduation video.
The district saw increased revenue through the CARES Act, food relief grant and diesel fuel refund. The district avoided costs with substitute teachers and support staff; utilities; and transportation for special trips.
Tetzlaff recommended the transfer of $111,340 from the staff development fund to the community education fund for the costs associated with staffing child care; the transfer of $12,913 from the staff development fund to food service for meals that were provided; and the transfer of $35,682 from the staff development fund into the transportation fund for busing and meal delivery into the community.
As for the general fund assigned fund balance, the district is projected to have a fund balance of $1.6 million as of June 30, with it projected to grow to $3.2 million, a 9.84% increase, by June 30, 2021.
Tetzlaff explained goals for food service for next year include continuing to strive for break-even performance. He explained new regulations challenge achievement of break-even budgets and COVID-19 lost revenue is significant for food service budgets. He said he is recommending the proposal from Taher that includes a 10 cent increase on student and adult lunch prices for next year.
“The ala carte service that we’re not able to offer because students were not in session really were challenging and are challenging for the ongoing projections for fund service budgets,” Tetzlaff said.
The proposal for 2020-2021 Community Education, for school age programming, includes continued expansion in participation and implement budget reduction measures approved in March including increased fees and staffing reductions. The proposal for early child programming includes continue expanded programming for 4-year-old students and adjusted staffing levels based on enrollment.
Superintendent Deb Henton said she was pleased with the budget recommendations for the next school year.
“If I could point out how delighted I am that we have this budget projection. We started the year with a projection that was very challenging, to say the least. It was going to be a budget projection, a fund balance of less than 2%,” Henton said. “And tonight, Dr. Tetzlaff presented you with budget that has a projected fund balance of over 9%, so well within the school board policy of 5 to 10%. So we’re really proud to present this budget to you tonight. That said, we do realize that a big part of the budget has come from the CARES Act, and also from the staff development request that Dr. Tetzlaff has talked about and I have talked about in previous meetings. But we believe that staff development will have enough funding next year to provide for the needs of our staff, given the influx of cash that comes into that account in July and also, we are not draining the entire account down.
“So again, I want to thank Dr. Tetzlaff for all his work, for the school board members for the tough decisions you have made. Those of you that have been on here for a few years know it’s been really challenging. But now we see that we are headed in the right direction. A fund balance projection of almost 10% is really great news for our school district,” Henton added.
Board Member Tim MacMillan thanked Tetzlaff for his efforts during th budgeting process.
“I know we’ve gone though this budget process before, Dr. Tetzlaff, but I think every rock that you’ve overturned and looked at the numbers, three different ways, it’s definitely shown this budget cycle, so it’s really appreciated, your hard work and your tenacity and your attention to detail, so thank you,” MacMillian said.
Public hearing on student fees
Prior to the regular school board meeting a public hearing was held on student fees for the 2020-2021 school year.
Tetzlaff explained the student fee increases are based on March budget discussions. Fees are waived for families that qualify for free or reduced lunches.
Student high school activity fee adjustments include a $20 increase in athletics (except hockey) from $210 to $230; a $20 increase in hockey from $525 to $545; and a $50 increase in grades 9-12 robotics, from $100 to $150. The family cap stayed the same at $900.
Student middle school activity fee increases included a $20 increase in all athletics (except hockey) from $120 to $140; and a $20 increase in hockey from $435 to $455. The family cap remained the same at $900.
Tetzlaff explained lunch meal prices at both the elementary and secondary school are increasing by 10 cents; from $2.70 to $2.80 at the elementary school and from $2.90 to $3 at the secondary school. Adult lunch prices also increased by 10 cents, from $4.10 to $4.20.
“There are increases in supply costs and there’s also lost revenue that is being experienced this year as a result of the COVID-19 situation,” Tetzlaff said.
During the regular portion of the school board meeting, the board unanimously passed a motion approving the student fees for next year.
Spring coaches’ stipend
Continuing the discussion from the May 14 school board meeting where the board approved a motion to not pay spring coaches the remaining 50% of their stipend, Board Member Kevin Bollman made a motion to rescind that motion and made a motion to pay the coaches the remaining 50% of their stipend, so they would get paid 100% of their stipend.
“This is based on the really good report that we’ve gotten on the budget here and I think it’s only fair we pay them the second stipend,” Bollman said.
A motion to rescind the motion from the May 14 meeting was made by Bollman and was unanimously passed.
Another motion was made to pay the coaches the second half of their stipend, so the coaches would be paid 100%.
Following the motion and the second, Board Member Heather Osagiede asked where the funds would come from to pay the coaches the remaining 50% of their stipend.
Tetzlaff explained the funds would come from the general fund and would be a reduction of $50,225. Following discussion, the motion unanimously passed.
