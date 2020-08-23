North Branch Area Public Schools is on track to have 10% of its students enrolled in its online learning option, the Distance Learning Academy.
The Distance Learning Academy offers K-12 students an engaging curriculum, research-based assessments for learning, and quality educational services designed for each student and any learning environment.
During the North Branch School Board meeting Aug. 13, Superintendent Sara Paul explained information on the District Learning Academy has gone out to all district families and, as anticipated, families had a lot of questions.
“There is a lot of uncertainty in people’s lives right now, and we really wanted to prioritize being responsive to questions that families have,” Paul said.
The Distance Learning Academy is led by Principal David Treichel, who held virtual information sessions Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20 for families wishing to learn more about it. The sessions were divided by age group; some sessions were designated for students in grades K-5, while the other sessions were geared toward students in grades 6-12.
Paul said the sessions were very successful, with many families reaching out with questions or concerns. She said the questions and answers from the informational sessions are posted on the district website.
“That’s why it’s so important to us that families are reaching out early to have these conversations, because we want each student to be set up for success,” Paul said.
Paul said the expectation was to have 10% of the student population enrolled in the Distance Learning Academy. She said they are already close to obtaining that 10% enrollment, and since enrollment is what drives staffing, they will be keeping a close eye on that figure.
Co-curricular activities
Paul informed the board that Activities Director Andrea Schmidt and the district have been busy preparing for co-curricular activities.
She highlighted the many benefits of co-curricular activities:
• Providing leadership education and personal growth.
• Supporting the healthy development of social and emotional skills.
• Enriching student experience.
• Creating a safe environment for students after school.
She noted participation is also correlated to better academic performance.
Paul cited a quote from Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm: “It is important that we look for opportunities to allow children to engage in activities that promote health and well-being.”
Paul said Schmidt has done an excellent job of communicating with coaches about the happenings of fall sports. She said Schmidt has had 23.5 hours of individual meetings with coaches as of July 13.
Paul reminded the board of the unexpectedness that followed the school closures in late March and how things continually changed.
“We kind of used that experience to realize that this year is going to be filled with a lot of uncertainties,” Paul said.
Paul said one of the topics Schmidt has discussed with the coaches is a letter of agreement addressing the compensation of coaches and co-curricular advisers during the 2020-2021 school year. She said the letter of agreement is of value for the critical role that coaches play in the lives of district students and addresses lessons learned from last year.
As part of the letter of agreement, coaches and advisers will get paid similar to as in the past: They will get paid 25% of their stipend as compensation for the first quarter of the season or activity, regardless of whether the first quarter of the season or activity is completed.
If any Minnesota State High School League sport, other extra-curricular activity or co-curricular activity continues beyond the first quarter, but is canceled, suspended or shortened prior to the completion of the season or activity, coaches and advisers will receive additional compensation on a pro rata basis based upon the services such individuals actually rendered during the time period between the end of the first quarter of the season or activity, and the date the season or activity was canceled, suspended or shortened.
“The bottom line is we value our coaches and we want them to know they’re valued, and it also shows how much we value our students by providing an opportunity to engage in these activities,” Paul said.
The board unanimously approved the letter of agreement with coaches and co-curricular advisers for the 2020-2021 school year.
