Highlighting student and staff success remains a priority for the North Branch Area School District.
During the North Branch School Board meeting April 14, Superintendent Sara Paul relayed information about recent student and staff success.
Paul highlighted that North Branch High School senior Kobe Yang is a National Merit Scholar Finalist.
“Senior Kobe Yang is just a wonderful human being,” Paul said. “He’s just such a team-focused person and he’s so humble and he just embraces excellence as a mindset in how he views everything he does in life.”
The Knowledge Bowl team recently placed 11th at the state meet.
“The Knowledge Bowl team is just a beautiful picture of what it means to be on a team,” Paul said. “They knew each other’s strengths, each of them had roles, and just the energy and excitement to really have an accomplishment of making it to state and placing 11th is just super exciting for our whole community.”
The robotics team recently won an entrepreneurship award.
“The robotics team also was in action and equally rose to high levels in their competition,” Paul said. “They won the entrepreneurial award for their work, which is a high accomplishment. We just have great advisers that are leading our students in these activities as well as on the field and they make such a big impact. You look at the students and when they’re being coached – whether it’s an academic or in sports – they just have so much respect for the people that are taking the time to help create the conditions for them to be so successful.”
Paul mentioned the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will participate in the national drill team championships.
“We are so fortunate to have a JROTC program in our district and the leadership of Col. (Paul) Johnson is second to none. He’s just such a wonderful human being,” Paul said. “It’s really a character building program as much as it’s connected to the Air Force. It is just a leadership development program for our students to have access to.”
Paul mentioned the National Honor Society also hosted a blood drive this past week where 52 pints of blood were collected.
Staff members Kim House, Justin Sletten and Anthony Sletten were recently honored for becoming boiler-certified.
“Hats off to them for continuing to take advantage of adding to their list of certifications, and what that adds in terms of keeping our buildings safe and running efficiently,” Paul said.
Viking Bridge luncheon
A Viking Bridge luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the North Branch Area High School, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch.
Viking Bridge is partnership between the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce and the school district. It is a developing partnership that offers every career path, not just those that require a four-year degree. It emphasizes career readiness and learning important skills that are in high demand fields of employment.
Viking Bridge is designed to provide flexibility and time for students who desire to further explore career opportunities through internships and student service.
“We’re very excited to be inviting employers from the area to come in and learn about the programming that’s happening,” Paul said. “For the first time we have a career navigator in our district and it reflects our strategic priority of us to expand our career and technical educational offerings. She’s done in amazing job in her first year.”
Paul said the luncheon will consist of a program overview and employer success stories.
“The success stories are going to be told from the eyes of our students,” Paul said. “So guest speakers that have come in and a student that was impacted by a guest speaker, a lunch and learn, a field trip, going and experiencing an internship. The students are going to share how these opportunities have made an impact on them.”
Paul said the employers will receive a survey to express the different ways they would like to get involved in the program. Lunch will be served by North Branch Area High School culinary arts ProStart students.
Area businesses interested in learning more about the Viking Bridge program and would like to attend the May 18 luncheon should contact career navigator Kristen Mayne at Kmayne@isd138.org or call 612-322-4185. For more information on Viking Bridge visit www.isd138.org/Page/492.
