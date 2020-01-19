For the four Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon educational scholarship recipients of 2019, achieving their goals of attending college, and even studying abroad, have been made easier by being awarded the scholarships.
This year, the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon scholarship committee is again searching for four aspiring students, both traditional as well as non-traditional, to support in their journey with scholarships in the amount of $2,500.
“We really want non-traditional students to apply for the scholarship as well,” said Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Task Force secretary Carol Ann Smith. “We’ve had trouble getting those non-traditional applicants, so far its been high school seniors, or college freshman which is awesome, but we really want to reach out to the non-traditional students.”
“Maybe it’s a mom who’s been home for years raising her kids and she’d love to go back to school. And again, they don’t have to be college bound, someone who wants to go to diesel mechanics school, or school to become a paramedic, or a certificate program,” added Smith.
The mission of the organization is, “To support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans, and their families, by coordinating services and resources available to them,” and in doing so, the organization depends on the community for support.
“The golf tournament started from an idea of two of our prior task force members, at first the funds went to support our mission, but then it was decided to establish a scholarship. While over the years it evolved, but this year will be our third year that we will hand out four $2,500 scholarships to those who apply and qualify,” Smith said.
Since the scholarships have been awarded, in 2018 with the first ones given out, the funding has been fully supported by the golf tournament, those who participate as well as the local businesses and organizations who donate.
“One of the reasons our scholarships are such a large amount is because we want to help those non-traditional students who’ve been out for a long time,” said scholarship committee member Jim Rostberg. “Many of the students that we’ve helped are very smart, and they have scholarships already, if we can help those students as well as those that don’t have other access to scholarships that’s great.”
The scholarships awarded provide students with a heads up according to committee member Brad Brown.
“I think the scholarship really does give the students a leg up, and it’s available to not only the college bound students, but anything post secondary, which is vocational school too,” Brown said. “We’d really like to help make a dream come true for someone that’s wanting to go to school and can’t.
In order to ensure anonymity of the applicants, once applications are received by the Veteran’s Service Office, all identifying information is blocked out before the application goes to the committee.
“The applications come to the Veterans Services Office where we determine eligibility based off of the documentation submitted, so the DD214 or any other discharge documents,” said Isanti County Veteran Service Officer Dan Meyer. “We will then black out any identifying information and submit the packet to the scholarship committee.”
Once the packets are received, the scholarship committee reviews each one in detail, weeding out any that aren’t fully completed, and together they determine the four that will be awarded the scholarships for the year.
“A number of us were teachers and have an affiliation with the school and we want to make sure that we don’t know who the applicant is in order to be fair to all,” said committee member and retired school teacher Bruce Danielson.
While each committee member evaluates each application on their own before the applications are reviewed by the group together, each member looks for something that stands out to them.
“Completeness is important,” Brown said. “If they don’t complete everything that’s required on there, the application is set aside.”
“The first year there was an application that had an amazing essay, but missed a major component so the application was tossed out, and he very well couldn’t be awarded it,” Smith said.
In addition to following the rules and completed the application to the fullest, a special story, past volunteerism or even a need that stands out, could make the difference for the committee.
“We’re looking for someone who’s well rounded,” Danielson said. “Someone who does community activities as well as school activities or volunteers, that’s who stands out to me.”
“Community involvement is a big thing to me,” said committee member Dan Jakovich.
“For those non-tradition students who haven’t been volunteering a lot, or haven’t had the time to be involved, we want to hear what drives them, how are they going to use the scholarship and why do they need it,” said Smith.
Both traditional as well as non-traditional students are encourage to simply tell their story, what the scholarship would mean to them, and what they would do if awarded.
“Education is everything in this life, without it you really have nothing. Education is a building block for everything in life and for the future,” said Brown.
“Our veterans have given everything for us, and if we can give back by helping their children, that’s huge,” Danielson said.
To apply for one of the scholarships, the applicant must be:
• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.
• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.
• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.
If the military service member or veteran is deceased, they must have been residing in or had their duty station or home of record in Isanti County at the time of their death. An applicant’s eligibility will be verified through Isanti County Veterans Services.
The deadline for applying is March 20, 2020. Application forms must be filled out completely and can be found, along with specific eligibility requirements at www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.