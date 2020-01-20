In 2019 scholarship recipients were Megan Duff, Alexandra Schreifels, Shelby Parent and Bailey Geyen-Helget, and since receiving funding they’ve been able to begin pursuing their educational aspirations.
Megan Duff, who was attending Bethel University, majoring in business finance and minoring in psychology, with hopes of becoming a personal finance coach, has since continued her journey at Bethel University and is looking forward to a Dec. 2021 graduation date.
“The Isanti County Yellow Ribbon Scholarship has given me the ability to reduce my work hours and increase my time focusing on studies, resulting in better grades and overall learning experiences,” Duff said. “My career goal has not changed since receiving this scholarship. I continue to pursue and explore a vast number of opportunities in the business world with a career goal of service as a financial advisor in the forefront of my heart’s desire.”
In addition to providing support for Duff’s education in general, her scholarship award has provided her with other opportunities as well, like studying abroad during her spring semester.
“Being awarded this scholarship made it possible for me to study abroad the spring of 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. I am extremely grateful for this scholarship, which has given me the invaluable experience of studying business in a different country,” Duff said.
Alexandra Schreifels, who was a Cambridge-High School senior when awarded the 2019 scholarship, was looking forward to pursuing further education at Inver Hills Community College, where she did indeed go onto after graduation.
“This scholarship has relieved some of the financial concerns I had with my education. It has allowed me to focus more on what I am learning and worry less about the financial aspects of school,” Schreifels said.
Her desire to become a paramedic when she applied for the scholarship is still Schreifels’ goal, and since beginning at Inver Hills she’s been able to further her education and experience.
“So far I have learned both classroom and hands-on material in emergency medicine on a BLS (basic life support) level. This includes administering oxygen, basic airway management, CPR refresher, splitting injuries, medical and trauma assessments and so much more. The EMS program at Inver is wonderful. The instructors (who are also working in EMS and teaching) are more than happy to answer questions and give honest advice on how it relates to the job. In my opinion this program offers a great balance between the classroom side of EMS and the hands-on skills,” Schreifels said. “I will graduate Inver Hills Community College in spring of 2021 with an A.S. in Emergency Medical Services—Paramedic.”
“After completing my degree, I hope to become a nationally certified paramedic. I am open to almost all jobs in the field, but have hopes of working for Allina or HCMC as a paramedic,” Schreifels added.
Shelby Parent, also a senior in high school when she received the scholarship, has pursued her goal of attending school at University of Massachusetts-Boston.
“This scholarship, along with many others, has made a huge impact on my education because it made attending my dream school a possibility. In addition, it has alleviated financial stress and allowed me to focus more fully on my studies, since I have to work less to pay the bills,” Parent said.
Planning a 2021 graduation with a bachelor’s degree in English, Parent still has her sights set on law school.
“I hope to attend law school in the fall of 2021 and eventually be a criminal prosecutor. This has not changed since I received the scholarship,” Parent said. “I chose University of Massachusets-Boston mainly because of the unbelievably large amount of opportunities available to its students. In my first semester, I was able to be part of the tennis team and contribute to its most successful season in program history. I also worked a part time job in the city, and landed an internship in the Governor’s Office for next semester. The city also has many exciting things to do in the spare time I had, such as rock climbing or live music. Happily, I was able to keep busy. I also managed to get all A’s in my classes, and prepped for my study abroad program this winter.
“One thing I have learned in the past year and a half would be to just try for things, or ‘shoot my shot’ so to speak. There have been many opportunities, such as scholarships, jobs, or internships, that I have not applied for because I thought I wouldn’t win. However, after receiving some of those awards, I have learned that there really is no harm in just trying. So I say, shoot your shot, and see what happens. As a result, I have been given many things I did not think I would ever have,” Parent added.
Bailey Geyen-Helget, a Monticello High School graduate, had his mind set on attending Arizona State University to major in mechanical engineering, which he’s been able to pursue thanks to being awarded the scholarship.
“The scholarship has helped alleviate some of the stress associated with paying for college. This has allowed me to focus on my studies to further my education,” Geyen-Helget said. “I still am looking into the same career of working to modify and enhance motors.”
For Geyen-Helget, college has been an all new experience, one that’s he been able to learn from and one that’s changed his perspective on generosity.
“College has been very enjoyable. It has allowed me to grow up and learn by living on my own far away from home,” Geyen-Helget said. “I am extremely grateful for the generous scholarship as well as the people who made it possible. I hope to someday be able to give back as people have given to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.