The Cambridge-Isanti High School PBIS committee as well as several volunteers, the Link Crew Leaders and a donation from Common Ground: United Methodist Community in Cambridge, provided students with the opportunity to gather for social time on Jan. 10 before heading to classes.
“The idea is to provide a positive welcome to our student body. Our PBIS works diligently to provide specific opportunities for students to be engaged in a positive setting with adults and peers. We do recognize that the winter months can get long and we wanted to plan some fun activities to encourage student engagement,” Assistant Principal Pam Austad said.
The hot cider social was one of many events the school hosts in order to impact students and create a fun and welcoming learning environment.
“The goal is for the students to feel welcomed and encouraged to attend school. We want kids to feel like CIHS is a positive place they want to be. We are hopeful this would impact our attendance rate in a positive manner,” Austad said.
The event offered hot cider as well as time for students to mingle and listen to live music provided by their automotive teacher, Mel Winberg.
School staff hopes the tradition of providing welcoming events will continue.
“We tried a hot cocoa social in December and it was really positive,” Austad said. “The students were appreciative, respectful, and cleaned up afterwards. It is fun to highlight our staff and students.”
