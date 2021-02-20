Family Pathways announces the launch of its Family Pathways Scholarship for 2021. Established in 2020, the Family Pathways Scholarship seeks to amplify the voices of Black students in our communities through the possibilities of education.
Inspired by national conversations on race and inclusion, as well as Family Pathways’ mission to affect positive social change, a local couple sought out Family Pathways’ partnership in the Fall of 2020 with a desire to fund a scholarship program for Black students living in East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
“Family Pathways’ commitment to combat racism and grow towards change and inclusion must be more than just words,” said scholarship coordinator Jennifer Baker. “This scholarship is one step among many that Family Pathways is taking to make our communities more just and equitable for all our neighbors.”
The scholarship is open to Black and African American students in the Family Pathways service area who are enrolling in their first or second year of post-secondary school and are between the ages of 17 and 21.
To apply, students must submit an application online at FamilyPathways.org/family-pathways-scholarship or by mail to the Family Pathways office in North Branch, Minnesota. The application is mean to be as inclusive as possible, including an option to submit a video personal statement rather than a written one. The scholarship award decision will be made based on this personal statement and financial need.
Applications are open now and due June 1, 2021. The winner will be announced by June 15, 2021. For more information or to apply, visit FamilyPathways.org or contact Jennifer Baker at jenniferb@FamilyPathways.org.
About Family Pathways
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to standing by the side of our neighbors since 1978. They work together with partners, individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are passionate about their communities.
Over the past four decades, they’ve adapted to the needs of the communities they serve in the city of Forest Lake; Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties in Minnesota and Polk County in Wisconsin.
Family Pathways’ support services provides healthy food access, domestic and sexual violence prevention and victim services, supervised visitation, and services for older adults and caregivers. To find out more about their services, visit FamilyPathways.org.
