Steve Eklund continues as Braham School Board Chair into 2020 with unanimous approval during the Jan. 6 meeting.
“I’ve always, since I became board chair, tried to run meetings very efficiently,” said Eklund after the appointment. “I always want you to know that if you have something to say make sure you speak up, I don’t want anyone’s opinion ever to be pushed out. Your opinion, anything is important.”
Additional decisions for the remaining positions were also approved unanimously.
Mike Thompson continued as vice chair; Allison Londgren continued as clerk; and Darrin Davis was appointed treasurer as a replacement for Anthony Cuda.
As part of the organizational meeting the board also approved their salaries for 2020, which remained the same as 2019.
The salaries were set as follows: $800 for officers, $600 for director; with $75 per regular school board meeting, $50 for other meetings up to four hours, $75 for other meetings of four to eight hours, and $125 for any other meetings over eight hours in one day, contingent upon filing of claim form. There was no cap to the amounts.
The board designated the official depositories as Frandsen Bank & Trust of Braham and the Bremer Financial Services of Lake Elmo as the official depositories.
Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney was approved to continue as the board’s legal council; the County News Review will also continue to be the official District No. 314 publication for 2020.
School Board meeting dates will continue to be held the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Braham Area High School Community Room; with the exception of the first meeting of the year which will be on Jan. 4, 2021. The regular meeting in January 2021 will be held on the fourth Monday of the month; Jan. 25, 2021 to account for Martin Luther King Day. The February meeting will also be held on the fourth Monday; Feb. 22, 2021 to account for President’s Day.
The next meeting of the school board will be Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Braham Area High School Community Room.
