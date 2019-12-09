Through a partnership between the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti and the Cambridge Lions Club, 442 local students were given A Student’s Dictionary on Nov. 26.
The Dictionary Project, in its ninth year, has provided dictionaries to thousands of third graders at local schools, including Cambridge-Isanti Intermediate, Isanti Intermediate School, School For All Seasons, St. Scholastica, Cambridge Christian School and Art and Science Academy.
The Dictionary Project began in 1992 when Annie Plummer, of Savannah, Georgia, donated 50 dictionaries to students at a local school, according to Rotary member and retired school teacher Roger Anderson, who also noted over 31 million dictionaries had been given to students over the years through the project.
Before passing the dictionaries out to students, Anderson explained the books were to stay at school for use during class, but he also encouraged students to bring them home to show their families.
“Hopefully you will eventually wear these dictionaries out,” Anderson said to the students. “Not only will these dictionaries help you to spell a word, but these dictionaries have a lot of other information in them.”
Anderson explained the dictionaries also include maps, presidents, planets and much more.
