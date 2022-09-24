Thanks to all who helped
Dear Editor:
I would like to say a big THANK YOU to the many wonderful people that helped me at the Isanti County Fair on July 21, which was Senior Citizens Day.
The quick response of the Isanti County Fair Board, medical personnel, and the Cambridge Police Department and the Isanti County Sheriff Department. These wonderful people packed my foot in ice and wrapped it — they even let me stay to see the Senior Day performance — before taking me to the Cambridge Allina Emergency Room for treatment and an X-ray.
This is such a wonderful and caring community which I have proudly called my home town for more than 70 years.
Shirley R. Karstens
Cambridge
Veteran endorses Morris
Dear Editor:
In 2007 I retired from the Minnesota Army National Guard. At my retirement party Susan Morris approached me asking if I would be willing to work with her to develop the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Over the course of this effort it was a privilege to get to know Susan as a person and a Commissioner.
Susan is the real deal. She is an outstanding communicator and people person. She truly demonstrates the interest of veterans and their families as one of her core values.
Additionally, Susan is well connected with the surrounding communities, counties and at the state level. These connections are invaluable to Isanti County.
I am proud to call Susan a friend, share my faith in her abilities as a County Commissioner and offer her my endorsement for another term in office.
Bob Boone
Cambridge
Thanks to M Health Fairview
Dear Editor:
I recently experienced a hospital stay at the M Health Fairview Wyoming Hospital. From ER, ICU, OR, Lab and Xray, Med-Surg floor, each department was an example of excellence.
They cared, they didn’t give up and they were supportive of my family. I am here today because of the dedicated doctors and staff and we are lucky to have them in our area.
Thank you to all who work at the Wyoming hospital and their coworkers in the U of M Fairview system.
As a society we need to show respect and support our medical personnel. Be sure to thank them You never know when you or a loved one will need their help.
Pat Sundberg
Isanti
Longbehn supports Seiberlich
Dear Editor:
As a former candidate for the Office of Isanti County Sheriff, I am writing to ask that my supporters now support Wayne Seiberlich for Sheriff.
As a veteran of 35 years as a sworn deputy/policeman, I feel that I have a keen sense of what it takes to be a great leader. Wayne possesses all of those qualities and more.
I have known Wayne during our careers and his work ethic is impeccable. His dedication to public service is impeccable. Thank you in advance.
Mike Longbehn
Isanti
Afghan vet endorses Morris
Dear Editor:
Susan Morris was elected Commissioner while I was deployed to Afghanistan. Upon my return from active duty and my return to my job as Isanti County Veterans Service Officer, Commissioner Morris shared with me her vision to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families. Through hard work and dedication Commissioner Morris turned her vision into the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of which she continues to serve.
Commissioner Morris also serves on the Veterans Memorial Park Committee which has built a beautiful park in Cambridge offering a place to reflect and honor those who served. In addition Commissioner Morris helped form, and serves on, Veterans H.O.P.E. on the River which is dedicated to assisting homeless veterans return to self-sufficiency and independence.
Commissioner Morris has been, and continues to be, a strong supporter of our country’s military service members and veterans. She has my endorsement for Isanti County Commissioner.
Jim Rostberg
Sandstone
