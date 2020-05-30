William Campbell submitted his resignation as superintendent of Rush City Schools during the district’s school board meeting on Thursday, May 21.
In doing so, Campbell wanted to make one point crystal clear: He did not view his position at Rush City as a stepping stone to a new position.
“I was not surfing the web, looking for a job,” he said. “When I came here, I committed to three years – and I welcomed the opportunity to stay beyond that, because my kids were in the schools here.
“For those who think I used Rush City as a stepping stone, I want to say that those ideas are illogical, unfair and untrue. When I moved here, I intended to stay here and see my kids graduate from this school system.”
Campbell declined to reveal his next position out of respect to both Rush City and his future employer, saying: “This is an amazing opportunity that would not have come my way without my experience at Rush City. I’ve had several other opportunities presented to me since I came here, but I’ve turned them down.”
And he said resigning as superintendent was not a snap judgment.
“When you talk about life-changing decisions – like the decision to move our family from Georgia to Rush City – that is not an easy decision,” Campbell said. “I was not looking for a job. But because of the work we’ve done as a community here, other organizations and school districts have reached out to me. This was the job that I just could not say ‘no’ to.”
Campbell came to Rush City in July 2018, leaving the position as principal of Fair Street International Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He first served as the executive director of Rush City schools as he worked to receive his licensure to be a principal in Minnesota; he became superintendent of the school system in December of that year after completing that licensure process.
Campbell said he takes particular pride in one of his first accomplishments, the passing of the operating levy in 2018.
“Before I got here, our community had attempted two operating referendums that had failed,” he said. “When I got here, one of the first things I was told was that we needed to pass that referendum. So I immediately hit the road, talking to anyone who would talk or listen to me about the referendum. … It was a coordinated effort by a lot of good people, and we passed a referendum that generated $850,000 for operating costs.”
Campbell said that several other recent accomplishments flowed from the money received from that levy.
“We added elements to our high school curriculum such as our Family and Consumer Science program and our business education program,” he said. “We were able to keep our class sizes small in our elementary school, and we were able to purchase a new bus that cost $100,000. Those are just some of the things we were able to add and restore to our system.
“And best of all, that referendum is for seven years. So even after I leave, the district will benefit from those $850,000 of operating revenue for five more years.”
Campbell added that he also was proud of the direction the school system is heading.
“Each employee holds themselves responsible for the work that they have been assigned to do,” he said. “My responsibility has been to give them what they need to do their job. I’m proud of our staff’s willingness to do their jobs to the best of their ability.”
Campbell wanted to thank a number of people for the support he received in his time as Rush City superintendent.
“The school board at Rush City could have hired an experienced superintendent, but they saw something in this guy who was born and raised in North Philadelphia,” he said. “And they gave me a chance. I appreciate the opportunity they gave me.
“I am super grateful for my friend Dennis Frandsen, who continues to provide scholarships for our seniors who want to go to college. That’s just amazing. Our leadership team and administrators have been supportive; we’ve laughed and cried together, and I’m proud of the work we have done. Our teachers have done great work on the front lines, and they deserve great respect for all they have done.
“And I appreciate the people in this community, who have welcomed my family with open arms and have been so supportive.”
Campbell and his wife, Bernadette, a 1991 alumna of North Branch High School, have three children: William Jr., a sophomore at Rush City High School; Ella, a freshman; and Isaiah, who is in seventh grade. The Campbell family also serves as foster parents for Jamari Hester, also a sophomore at Rush City.
“I leave Rush City with a great spirit of gratitude,” Campbell said. “I am grateful for the opportunity they provided me.”
