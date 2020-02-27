For Cambridge Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Julie Jacobsma, the nomination for Education Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year came as a surprise, but after 30 years of teaching it was an acknowledgment well deserved, according to principal and nominator Scott Peterson.
“I take a lot of variables into account before nominating staff, but mostly these impact on student learning and differentiating instruction, parent family connections, professional leadership and positive impact on building culture,” Peterson said. “Julie always keeps the best interest of the students in mind. Whether it’s academic learning or behavioral learning, she works to help them achieve to their fullest. She holds students accountable and her expectations are high for all students. She provides families with essential and helpful information.”
In addition to her work with students, Jacobsma is also a partner to other teachers within the school, as well as families.
According to Peterson, Jacobsma’s peers respect her, she always put students first and she challenges the status quo and asks good questions and is always willing to learn even after 30 years as an educator.
In his nomination letter, Peterson said: “It is with great pleasure that I am writing this letter of recommendation for Mrs. Julie Jacobsma in Cambridge Intermediate School’s pursuit to support her with the honor and title of Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Jacobsma exhibits all the qualities that are equated to excellence in education and instruction. Julie treats students as individuals and differentiates her instruction to match her learners’ needs. She is an educational leader as is looked up to by her peers and she understands and values the communication needed between the classroom and our families.”
He concluded his letter with: “Mrs. Jacobsma is a true educational professional! She is not afraid to ask difficult and challenging questions, and does so with the best interest of students in mind. She seeks to improve her skills every day! She collaborates continually and models what ‘good’ learning looks like. Julie understands student learning is not isolated in data, but rather by a students’ problem-solving skills, confidence as an individual and the ability to collaborate and encourage others. She recognizes that to accomplish this, it is important to have our parents on board. Julie Jacobsma would make all of Minnesota proud representing our state as Minnesota Teacher of the Year!”
Jacobsma said she believes there wasn’t a point in her life where she truly chose to become a teacher, but it was always something she was simply meant to do. She looks for the light bulb to come on for students and strives to make a difference.
“The best parts of teaching: seeing the students grow in their skills and the looks on their faces when they realize it; seeing the light bulb come on; matching the right book to the right student and having them say ‘that’s the best book I’ve ever read,’” Jacobsma said. “I’ve had former students come back or send letters telling me I made a difference — you can’t beat that.”
