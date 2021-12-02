Cambridge-Isanti administration and school board members thanked district voters for the passing of the November referendum that will provide $3.5 million in annual funding to the district for the next 10 years.
Superintendent Nate Rudolph reminded the board of what the passed referendum means to the district during the Nov. 18 school board meeting.
“We are so excited of the passing of our referendum and the support that our community showed towards the school district, towards our students and towards our families,” Rudolph said. “We’re excited about, for the first time in four years, we are going to spend time this spring – instead of digging in and spending hours upon hours in cutting budgets out of the $8.5 million that we’ve already cut in trying to redefine and repurpose programming – that we can do the work that we’re actually supposed to do around teaching and learning and supporting our students who need extra support in particular.”
Rudolph explained both of the referendum questions were passed by voters with 63% support.
“Both (questions) passed and both passed in both cities and in all of the jurisdictions,” Rudolph said. “Again, just very, very excited.”
The first question passed by voters will increase its general education revenue by $565 per student and will generate $2.97 million in revenue annually. The district will use that revenue to hire and retain high-quality teachers and support students, which will help to reduce class size, maintain and improve student opportunities, and provide student supports.
The second question passed by voters will increase its general education revenue by $121 per student, which will generate $636,208 in revenue annually. The district will use that revenue to support vocational technical education and college readiness by maintaining and expanding vocational technical and career classes; increasing opportunities for students to earn college credits; adding apprenticeships; providing training and mentoring that prepare graduates for success in careers and college; and supporting the district’s K-12 student achievement goals.
Over the last three years, the district has cut its budget by $8.5 million.
“And so with $8.5 million, one of the things that happens with that is, we cut $4.5 million three years ago. The next year we cut an additional $3 million. But not only did we cut that additional $3 million in year two, $4.5 million was not already spent in our organization,” Rudolph said. “And so we didn’t spend that $4.5 million, plus we cut another $3 million. Roll that forward, the next year, we did not spend the $7.5 million, plus the money that we didn’t spend the year before. That exercise shows that when you cut dollars like that, it compounds very, very quickly. It’s easy to just think of it as $8.5 million, but my point is it’s not just $8.5 million that was cut, it was the money that is no longer spent in our system.”
Rudolph explained the board is legally responsible for informing the public where the referendum dollars are being spent.
“The $3.5 million is going to help us tremendously to bridge that (gap) over the next few years, which is what we talked about,” Rudolph said. “It will help us bring down some of our class sizes and retain our teachers. And we are legally bound to show the public where those dollars are spent. And so we will be using our platform here, as a board, to be able to do some presentations to the board as well and share where those dollars are being spent over the next 10 years as we move forward.”
Rudolph said the passing of the referendum will bring in an additional $500,000 in new state funding to the district.
“The passing of this referendum did unlock about a half-million dollars of tax money that our taxpayers are already spending that were going to other districts across the state, that are now staying home here with our district,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said the district will continue to work with local legislators about equalizing the state school funding formula so the district can continue to work on reducing and providing some relief to the taxpayers through legislative action.
“I would like to thank the board and the community for all the work that was done,” Rudolph said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.