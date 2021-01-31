Despite being in hybrid or distance learning mode, Cambridge Intermediate School administration has taken pride in continuing to support positive behavioral interventions and supports for the district’s students.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Jan. 21, Cambridge Intermediate Principal Scott Peterson explained the school has faced some challenges with keeping its programming going.
“We all know there were lots of challenges this fall,” Peterson said. “One of the challenges that CIS faced, which I think a lot of schools did, is how do we keep our PBIS program and all the components and elements that are part of that, how do we keep that moving forward.”
Peterson explained prior to COVID-19 precautions, the school would hold a monthly assembly in the auditorium, with all of its 500 students and staff, to celebrate positive behavior from its students.
“We can do some of these same things that we’ve done when we’re in full or we’re in hybrid, but then we got to the distance learning piece, and it was pretty complicated trying to figure out how we’re going to keep these students excited about the blue tickets and keeping those character traits out front and making the PBIS piece such a big part of what we’re doing,” Peterson said.
Peterson said teachers started to figure out how to handle doing the blue tickets virtually, which students receive when they would get caught exemplifying one of the school’s character traits. Peterson said the school then started doing “morning starters,” and during his day on Mondays, he would do a history piece and then at the end of his segment he would ask a question. If a student answered the question via email, they would get a couple of blue tickets for demonstrating responsibility.
“We were able to keep come up some ideas to keep those blue tickets and the energy that went behind those blue tickets going,” Peterson said.
Peterson explained the blue tickets, with the students’ names on them, are put in different containers scattered throughout the school and then a drawing is held to pick the winners, with each grade level having winners. He said some of the prizes the students can earn with the blue tickets include gift certificates to local businesses, magnets to go on their lockers and Cambridge-Isanti merchandise, including hats.
“We have a lot of different ways to use our blue tickets, but we just have to figure out like how are we going to keep the momentum going,” Peterson said.
Peterson said for about five weeks the school did a presentation called “CIS Salutes Our Families” as a way to recognize their valuable time, support and contribution to their student’s education. He said every week he would ask the teachers to give him the name of a family that went above and beyond.
“Each week 19 families received a certificate and on my parent video that went home most weeks I would pick five or six, and I would just share, first names only, the student’s first name so parents knew who they were,” Peterson said. “And I would just talk about one sentence about what they did. And we had grandparents that were recognized, I think we had an aunt and uncle that were recognized, so it kind of took the whole village to help sometimes in certain families. We knew our families were going above and beyond, and we just wanted to make a small token or gesture to let them know that. ... Just a little piece we would never have done without the situation we were placed in.”
And like with the blue tickets that are given to the students, Peterson said the school wanted to give the students a way to honor their teachers through an “Out of the World” program, where the students would nominate a school employee for going above and beyond.
“They could do their bus driver, their noon supervisor, their teacher, their instructional assistant, whoever made a difference in their day for that week,” Peterson said. “But that gave the kids some power and kept our character traits at the forefront.”
Peterson said once a month the school would then hold a drawing with all the nomination forms and a teacher would be selected as the “Out of this World” winner.
Peterson also said the school started a program where staff members could recognize other staff members through a “Granola Greatness” program.
“It doesn’t seem like it should take very long, but sometimes it’s hard. We get so busy with our day and we forget to honor and recognize our colleagues,” Peterson said. “And so this is a little Granola Greatness slip that’s in the office. Teachers and IAs (instructional assistants) and all staff can take a moment to fill one out.
“I’ve had something as small as ‘holding the door for me when my arms are full.’ Things that we don’t think are a big deal, but they are a big deal on that person’s day. So we do the ‘Granola Greatness’ as well. So just a lot of different ways to celebrate and honor and recognize all the great things that are happening,” Peterson added.
Peterson said each week a drawing is held to recognize three “Granola Greatness” staff members who are included in the weekly bulletin. And then once a month, those “Granola Greatness” winners are entered into another drawing where one of them is recognized at a monthly celebration and receives a gift certificate to Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge.
Peterson said the positive behavioral interventions and supports team meets at least monthly to come up with different ideas and activities for the school, and the virtual assemblies will continue.
Superintendent Nate Rudolph applauded Peterson and the efforts of Cambridge Intermediate, as well staff members across the district.
“I would just like to recognize, that point you just made there, our teachers and our staff members across the district, have just done amazing things over the past several months, and have been forced to in many cases,” Rudolph said.
