Due to the refunding of 2012 general obligation bonds, the Cambridge-Isanti School District will save over $900,000.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, Jodie Zesbaugh, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers, presented the district with the sale day report for the $26.5 million general obligation facilities maintenance and school building refunding bonds. The funds will be used for deferred maintenance projects, public safety projects and refinancing the district’s general obligation 2012 bonds.
Zesbaugh explained the district has a Minnesota credit enhancement rating of “Aa2” and an underlying rating of “A1” through Moody’s Investors Service.
“That is because the state guarantees the payment of your debt,” Zesbaugh said. “They don’t charge anything for you to participate in the program but the rating agency does assign that to you along with your underlying rating, which as Chris (finance director Chris Kampa) mentioned, is now ‘A1’ without that negative outlook. It’s nice to have that removed, that’s great progress.”
Zesbaugh explained Ehlers received eight bids for the bond sale when they hope for a minimum of three.
“Getting eight bids was really exciting at our office this morning to see that level of interest,” Zesbaugh said.
The low bid was through FHN Financial Capital Markets out of Memphis that came in with a true interest rate of 1.62%. Zesbaugh explained the true interest cost of 1.62% is less than the 1.91% estimated in the pre-sale report presented to the board in December.
Other bidders included Baird out of Red Bank, New Jersey; Piper Sandler and Co. out of Minneapolis; The Baker Group out of Oklahoma City; Wells Fargo Bank out of Charlotte, North Carolina; J.P. Morgan Securities out of New York; Hilltop Securities out of Dallas; and Fifth Third Securities out of Cincinnati.
“So you had bidders from throughout the country, which is again, really exciting to see,” Zesbaugh said.
Fifth Third Securities proposed the highest interest rate with 1.77%. Zesbaugh noted the different between the highest interest rate and the lowest interest rate is $420,751.
Zesbaugh said the total principal and interest on the facilities maintenance portion of the bonds will be $112,046 less than the pre-sale estimate.
Zesbaugh said consistent with the information communicated as part of the district’s operating referendum approved by voters on Nov. 2, the district’s 2012 school building refunding bonds were restructured to reduce future debt service levies.
For the refunding portion of the bonds, the true interest cost of 1.34% is lower than the 1.61% true interest cost included in the pre-sale report. Zesbaugh said this results in future value savings of $926,000 compared with the $741,930 included in the pre-sale report and a 6.45% net present value savings.
“That was all taken into consideration in part of a plan to help offset the impact of your operating referendum,” Zesbaugh said. “So again, more savings than we expected as part of that process but just really great news on that component of it.”
Zesbaugh said another highlight was Moody’s Investors Services affirming the district’s “A1” credit rating and removing the negative outlook from the credit rating.
Moody’s listed credit strengths for the district as growing enrollment in fiscal year 2022, improved cash and fund balance and prudent fiscal management.
“Reserves improved in fiscal 2021 and likely will increase again in fiscal 2022 and beyond because of prudent budgeting of key revenues and the passage of a recent referendum,” as stated in the Moody’s report. “Voters approved a $686 per pupil operating levy in November 2021 that will increase general fund revenue by roughly $3.6 million. The fiscal 2022 budget was balanced using very conservative enrollment and state aid estimates and consequently year-end revenue will likely come in $2.5 million or more over budget. The district also has about $6.25 million of federal pandemic aid to spend, $2 million of which will be used for its current project.”
