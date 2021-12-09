The Cambridge-Isanti School District is seeing a more positive change than anticipated regarding the final 2022 property tax levy.
Director of Finance and Operations Chris Kampa explained notable changes during the Truth in Taxation meeting held Thursday, Dec. 2.
“One of the top priorities of the school district administration is to build trust between the district and the community, and an important part of building that trust is providing transparency on the district’s financial situation, and that is a task that no matter how well we do, we can always strive to do better,” Kampa said. “I am really proud of the work we’ve done in this area.”
Kampa highlighted reasons for changes in the levy:
• Voters approved an increase to the operating referendum authority of $686 per pupil.
• Increases in operating referendum authority result in a reduction to equity revenue, based on state-determined formula.
The biggest change comes from the $3.5 million annual operating referendum that was passed by voters in November. This referendum was passed after the district has reduced expenses by $8.5 million over the past three years.
The final levy overview included what the referendum will now allow Cambridge-Isanti Schools to do:
• The passing of question one allows the district to hire/retain high quality staff, reduce class sizes and support learning.
• The passing of question two allows the district to expand vocational-technical opportunities and opportunities to earn college credits.
Kampa said the referendum will generate $3.5 million in new revenue. As a result of the passed referendum, the district will also receive an additional $500,000 in state aid. This $500,000 comes from local income tax dollars that usually go to other school districts, but will now go to Cambridge-Isanti.
“This won’t fix every problem; we will still be below average in terms of funding per student,” Kampa said. “But if we deploy these funds wisely, we will be able to immediately impact the lives of students, families and the community.”
The proposed tax increase on an assessed value of a $200,000 home was $12 a month for the passing of both referendum questions, but it was finalized at $8.75 a month. This is due to tax base growth, debt refinancing and setting the levy below the maximum amount, Kampa said.
“I think the big win here is with the levy — that will make us less reliant on the state to fund our school district, and that’s important because we know that state aid has not kept up with inflation since 2003 and we have less local control to where we can allocate our dollars and we’re more dependent on state aid, which brings up the point that we do have a broken system here,” Kampa said.
Kampa mentioned how important it is to know where the district is spending their money compared to the statewide average.
“We spend more than the average on instruction and less on buildings, support services and administration,” Kampa said.
The final levy for fiscal year 2022 is $14.7 million, which is a 15.5% increase from the 2022 preliminary levy. This will equal a $105 annual tax increase on a home valued at $200,000.
“How we got there is essentially were getting an additional amount of money in terms of the operating referendum and then we reduced other levy amounts elsewhere for that impact of $2 million,” Kampa said.
