For the calendar year 2021, the Cambridge-Isanti School Board members’ compensation will remain the same as it has for the past 12 years.
During the board’s reorganizational meeting held Jan. 4, it approved a motion to adopt the school board compensation policy as presented, a policy that was adopted in January 2009.
According to the policy, board members will receive $250 per month for regular and special school board meetings and study sessions. The $250 also includes all non-pen-and-paper meetings that may or may not be board-related where board members are asked to represent or attend. This includes, but is not limited to, any school building Adopt-A-School visits, student and staff recognition and award programs, school open houses and back-to-school workshops.
Board members will also receive $65 for participating in all standing, ad hoc and representative committees under four hours, and $130 for committee meetings over four hours.
Board members will receive this same compensation for attending any Minnesota or national school board association sponsored meetings or other board-related pen-and-paper meetings.
Board members will receive this same compensation for attending any board-related educational meetings, seminars, and conventions approved by the board chair.
The chair, clerk and treasurer will receive an additional stipend per month as follows: chair, $100; clerk, $60; and treasurer, $60.
Election of officers
Tim Hitchings was elected school board chair; he also served as chair in 2020. Aaron Berg was elected as vice chair.
Lynn Wedlund was elected as clerk, while Heidi Sprandel was elected as treasurer, positions they both held in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.