In the past, students from the Cambridge-Isanti area who desired to attend an online school had to open enroll with an online school out of the district.
However, if everything goes according to plan, Cambridge-Isanti Schools will soon become an approved online learning provider through the Minnesota Department of Education.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting May 21, technology coordinator Ray Sperl explained during the 2019-2020 school year, the Online Learning Provider Task Force has been researching and developing the application for becoming a Minnesota Department of Education approved online learning provider. The task force has been meeting regularly to discuss the development of the program, meet with curriculum vendors and framing out the application for the Department of Education.
“The goal of the program is to provide flexible and personalized options for students in grades 6-12 who choose online education for either part or all of their educational experience while preparing them to be college and career ready upon graduation,” Sperl said. “An online program will support the district’s mission of being the leader in innovative education, offering unlimited options and opportunities, developing well-rounded individuals who excel in leadership, achieve at the highest levels and are responsible citizens through highly effective staff addressing the unique needs of each individual in partnership with parents, students and a unified community.”
Sperl explained an online option will provide opportunities for current district students as well as provide options for resident students who choose online programs outside of Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
“Some students who live within the boundaries of Cambridge-Isanti Schools are choosing to pursue an education online outside of our district,” Sperl said. “Providing this program would give students like this the opportunity to stay in their home district and not go elsewhere. Currently, the three largest surrounding districts bordering Cambridge-Isanti offer an approved online program just like we are applying for now.”
Following discussion, the board approved a motion to approve the online learning provider application and allow administration to submit it to the Minnesota Department of Education. The district should receive approval within 90 days of submitting it to the Department of Education.
Sperl said the online school would utilize current systems and programs the district uses with their traditional brick-and-mortar students such as Schoology, Edmentum Plato, Google Hangouts and Meet, etc. It would also utilize similar practices and procedures as during the COVID-19 distance learning situation.
“This (the COVID-19 situation) has provided us a great opportunity to pilot some of these plans and work that has been done over the last year,” Sperl said.
Sperl said the C-I online program will provide highly effective staff and high quality course content while addressing the unique needs of each individual in partnership with parents, students and a unified community.
“As we’ve understood through this distance learning process, the educating of our children is a community event; it’s a partnership event between parents and students and Cambridge-Isanti Schools,” Sperl said.
Sperl said the Online Learning Provider Task Force has been meeting with different vendors and discussing different options and curriculum. He’s also reached out to other schools who are currently online learning providers to see what types of curriculum they are using.
Sperl said the district is looking at using a model and a curriculum that will keep the teachers and students in regular contact with each other.
“This is not a model where they get assigned a class and you don’t see them till the end,” Sperl said. “There will be active communication between the instructors, students, parents and administrators. We believe as a team that it will be a great success for us.”
Board Member Lynn Wedlund said she was happy to learn about the active communication.
“That sounds wonderful. I’m so glad to hear about the interaction between the teachers and the students. I think that’s just a critical part of online learning,” Wedlund said.
Board Member Carri Levitski said offering an online school will be a nice option for students.
“I really like this idea. I think if there’s one, only one good thing coming out of all this COVID and distance learning, is it’s having parents and students realize online learning is very successful, even more successful with some students, versus others that have to have that brick-and-mortar setting,” Levitski said. “So I think this provides that one extra additional option, and I think that’s really good.”
Sperl said offering an online school fits with part of the district’s mission statement that states, “addressing the unique needs of each individual.”
“Just having this pathway or option for students will just provide that additional environment that may be beneficial for those,” Sperl said. “We’re not saying online learning is for everybody, because there are benefits to the brick-and-mortar setting, there are benefits to the online setting. And so as you look through our application, under ‘design’ you’ll see that we’re trying to blend the best of online and the best of brick-and-mortar in terms of relationships and connectivity.”
Director of Teaching and Learning Brenda Damiani said teachers involved with the online school wouldn’t be asked to teach online schooling on top of their current assignment.
“We are looking forward to this. We are also really excited for the opportunities for students, particularly in career and technical education who can do internships and those paid apprenticeships, possibly, if they can have more of a flexible schedule,” Damiani said. “I think this offers a lot of opportunities but certainly not to overload our current teachers and increase their workload, but we’d come up with that compensation model based on students outside of their regular course assignment. ... So one period of a teacher’s schedule could be an online class, but it really depends on the number of students who choose this model.”
Superintendent Nate Rudolph said he’s excited for the district to be able to provide this online schooling.
“This really gives us the opportunity as a district, another tool in our tool belt, if you will, to meet the unique needs of our students and offer some flexibility,” Rudolph said. He said after the application is approved by the Minnesota Department of Education, the district will be able to build its online school in accordance to the students’ needs.
Board Member Nicole Johnson said she’s learned from other districts that students have rejoined the district once they were able to offer online schooling.
“I will say I have knowledge of other districts that have begun doing this and it has brought back a lot of students that have left to do online learning elsewhere, so the revenue stream has been successful for other districts that I’m involved with,” Johnson said.
Sperl said the district will market the online school to those students who had success with distance learning during the COVID-19 situation and then will market it toward those Cambridge-Isanti students who open enrolled in other districts because they wanted the online learning option and Cambridge-Isanti didn’t have it as an option. He said students outside of the Cambridge-Isanti School District could also enroll in the online school.
