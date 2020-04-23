For Cambridge-Isanti Early Childhood and Preschool teachers, not being able to see their students since prior to spring break has been a struggle, but with online access and packet pickup they’ve been able to interact at a distance.
On April 17 families picking up their children’s learning packets were encouraged to bring homemade hand prints to be put on display, and staff were present in a variety of fun costumes to receive them.
“Our usual celebration of Week of the Young Child includes our students decorating grocery bags from Cub Foods and Coborn’s that we return to the stores for customers to use and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate. We also have dress-up days and a large wall of decorated hand prints in our schools,” said Early Childhood Family Programs coordinator Kim Goodmanson.
“This year we have had to be a bit more creative,” Goodmanson said. “We still had dress-up days, and preschool students and teachers showed up for Google Meets with crazy hair day and get creative day. We hung up a large tarp with blue hearts outside both of our early childhood sites for preschool and ECFE families to hang up their hand print and other projects celebrating C-I Early Childhood.”
According to Goodmanson, the National Week of the Young Child is a celebration of young children and their families, sponsored by the National Association of Education of Young Children.
“The purpose is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs. Communities and programs are encouraged to find creative ways to make each day special with days such as Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. We have shared ideas for these days on our Facebook page (Cambridge-Isanti Early Childhood),” Goodmanson said.
In addition to recognizing the Week of the Young Child, teachers have been maintaining weekly contact with families online and have been supporting education through distance learning.
“Preschool and ECFE teachers have maintained weekly contact with our families. This is done through Google Meet and also through an app called SeeSaw,” Goodmanson. “Teachers host Google Meets at particular times for students and families to join on and see each other and connect. They also post videos several times a week of book reads, examples of how to do projects, songs, circle times and other interactions. Our parent educators host Google Meet parent groups each day of the week for classes to maintain their class time. Families also receive videos of book read alouds, projects, songs, circle times and other interactions”
In order to provide families with materials to support learning, a bimonthly packet pickup is implemented.
“Preschool families pick up learning packets every other week that contain materials for two weeks of learning using our curriculum Big Day for Pre-K,” Goodmanson said. “In ECFE families have had a couple of opportunities to pick up a packet of learning materials that contain activities for families to do together and use during circle times.
“Our favorite part of staying connected is when families come to pick up their packets. Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see their teachers is priceless, and the teachers’ smiles are just as big,” Goodmanson added.
Being able to connect with families throughout the distance learning period has been a joint effort between the staff and families, who Goodmanson said are doing well.
“We have been so touched by the outpouring of support from C-I Early Childhood families. Preschool is about relationships, so while there is no online substitute for that, we are so grateful not only for technology but for the effort families are making to ensure that their child maintains that important relationship with their teacher and classmates,” Goodmanson said. “Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher and we are working very hard to work alongside them during this time.”
Each week over 400 packets are prepared for preschool and ECFE students, and preparation is expected to continue.
“We are continuing to plan for each week for the remainder of the school year and will be prepared for whatever direction we are given,” Goodmanson said. “If we are not able to come back to school, my hope is that we can have a family picnic where families and staff can come together to celebrate our school year sometime this summer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.