Major changes are coming to the transportation model next year for Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
Superintendent Nate Rudolph explained the current single-tier model the district is using was created out of necessity during the pandemic, but is inefficient from a customer service and financial standpoint during the school board meeting May 20.
Following feedback gathered from bus drivers, families, district staff, school board, transportation staff, the community task force and others from April and May, Rudolph said administration is recommending changing the district transportation model to a two-tier model beginning in the fall of 2021.
Rudolph said the change would result in elementary schools (K-5) beginning and ending as a part of the first (earlier) tier followed by secondary schools (6-12) beginning and ending as a part of the second (later) tier.
Following discussion, the board approved a motion to go with a two-tier transportation model beginning at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Under the two-tier transportation model, tentative times for the school day for Cambridge Primary, Isanti Primary, Cambridge Intermediate and Isanti Intermediate are to begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:05 p.m. Cambridge-Isanti High School and Isanti Middle School days are tentatively proposed to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:16 p.m., while Cambridge Middle is tentatively proposed to begin at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:26 p.m. Rudolph said school start and end times will be finalized in the next two weeks.
“As educators, it’s our responsibility to use all the information at our disposal to make these important decisions,” School Board Member Aaron Berg said. “Our families and customers overwhelmingly support this change, as we’ve seen with the survey. It’s our responsibility to act on that. This is a financially prudent and much needed change.”
School Board Chair Tim Hitchings said the long bus ride some students are enduring was a key component to him.
“I think the thing that has always kind of struck me the most was that two hour and five minute ride,” Hitchings said. “That’s twice a day. That’s four hours and 10 minutes a day. That’s half of a school day.”
Rudolph explained the district did a transportation study in 2021 that showed the district has a shortage of drivers, baseline models for a single-tier model have increased, the district has temporary deferred capital expenditures and changes from a single-tier system to a two-tier system is cost neutral.
As far as family feedback is concerned, Rudolph said the district received 657 responses. From the surveys, 74.2% of respondents favored a two-tier system while 55% of respondents said a single-tier system was unfavorable. The surveys also revealed that shorter bus rides and separating older and younger students was also a priority for families.
“I believe the longest bus ride we have right now is two hours and five minutes in the current pandemic model right now,” Rudolph said. “That is a long ride for our kids and it’s the longest we have.
“And in our current model and in a single-tier model we have kindergartners riding with high schoolers. We have them all in the same buses. We know that parents have asked us to be looking into ways that we can separate for some time now and we know that’s a priority,” Rudolph added.
Rudolph noted both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that both middle and high schools begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Both organizations want to ensure students get adequate sleep so that they are alert and prepared to learn at school.
Rudolph said with the changes to the transportation system, families’ child care needs may change. He explained changes will be coming to the district’s on-site child care centers located at Cambridge Intermediate and Isanti Primary.
“Our Adventure Center has already started planning about expansion and ways that we can support our parents regardless of the needs that they have, and so we anticipate those may change over the next month or two,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said tentative plans include having the Adventure Center open from 6 a.m. to school start time and then open again from school end time until 6 p.m., and potentially expanding programming to Isanti Intermediate based on enrollment.
Some examples of school districts that operate a two-tier transportation model where elementary students start school earlier than secondary students include Princeton, Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Cloud, Edina, Buffalo Hanover, Sartell St. Stephen, St. Louis Park and Wayzata.
Positive outcomes about changing to a two-tier system as highlighted by Rudolph include:
• Shorter bus rides for students.
• Students riding buses with students closer in age
• Improve driver shortage challenge (fewer routes needed).
• Less idle time for students on buses.
• Sleep studies point to improved students attentiveness and achievement.
• Equalized length of school days between buildings.
• Little change to after school activities for secondary students.
• Cost neutral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.