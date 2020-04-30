In what Cambridge-Isanti Schools Superintendent Nate Rudolph described as “heart breaking,” the C-I School Board approved $3 million in budget reductions for the next school year during its meeting April 23.
“Tonight we have some difficult, heart-breaking decisions to make and through that process we remain grounded in our mission. Our world has changed drastically since we began our budget process earlier this winter. One thing that has not changed, we remain focused on every student, every day. Over the last six weeks, every employee in our district has proven that people, personal connections with children and families and developmental relationships, such as the ones we have with Gabby, (Student School Board Member Gabby Holboy) matter,” Rudolph said. “So as I talk to you tonight about the programs we will lose and the staff reductions we will recommend, I also want to acknowledge we have staff that are equally committed to every student, every day. Our action is in no way a reflection of these valuable individuals. They are valued and appreciated. As I’ve shared before, this is two-year journey. After cutting $4.5 million last year to balance this year’s budget, Cambridge-Isanti Schools needs an additional $3 million in budget adjustments to remain fiscally stable.”
Following the presentation by Rudolph and comments by the board, the board approved a motion to approve fiscal year 2021 budget adjustments, final recommendations.
Three major factors placed constraints on the district budget and were described by Rudolph. They included:
• State funding has not kept pace with inflationary costs. Projected expenses will increase by at least 3%, and state funding is increasing the general education funding formula by 2%.
• Cambridge-Isanti is one of the lowest funded districts in the state. Out of 330 school districts in Minnesota, Cambridge-Isanti ranks near the bottom at No. 304 in total revenue per student — receiving $1,200 less per pupil than the average Minnesota school district. The $1,200 funding gap, across more than 5,000 students, means the district receives $6.1 million less revenue. This is largely due to Minnesota’s broken school funding system, and the state currently has a task force studying the issue.
• School funding is a shared responsibility. Minnesota’s school funding system is designed to be a shared responsibility with local, state and federal funding sources. Cambridge-Isanti Schools is one of the few districts that does not have a local operating referendum, which has been an important part of the school funding equation in Minnesota for more than a decade. The district has avoided asking local residents for additional property taxes; however, over the last decade, more and more districts have turned to local voter-approved referendums. There is now a funding disparity. Without a local referendum, the district will face continued budget cuts and students will have fewer resources supporting their education. Only 10% of the district’s operating budget comes from local property taxes, compared to 20% for the average Minnesota school district budget.
“It is not good for kids that our district is to be among the lowest funded in the state,” Rudolph said. “This is where we need to focus future attention. Minnesota school funding is a shared responsibility among state, federal and local governments.”
As for the recommended reductions, Rudolph said the district has to make sure it’s following all state laws.
“Our guiding principal here is to ensure the district is complying with all state laws, including required mandated reporting and progress monitoring,” Rudolph said. “There are school district functions that are not required or mandated under state law. The many of those functions are incredibly important to our students, things like fine arts and co-curriculars. The guiding principal in looking at these areas was to align with conference on activities, maintain opportunities for students but in new ways. You’ll see some of our co-curricular recommendations reflect this.”
Rudolph explained that 80% of the district’s budget is directly related to people.
“We are a human organization, we love our people. And when 80% of our budget is people, we are heart broken to have to negatively impact any of them,” Rudolph said. “We have worked closely with union leadership for each bargaining group to ensure the reduction process aligns with the terms of the bargain agreements.”
Rudolph said every effort was made to communicate to district staff and the public about the proposed budget reductions. He said over 20 staff meetings were held, virtual meetings were held with the public, informational emails went out to families and the district received 175 questions and comments from the public.
“Every area of our organization has been impacted over two years,” Rudolph said. “This is an important thing to remember, because we have had a compressed time frame this year and decisions were made with the consideration of the totality of reductions over that two-year period. In a short amount of time, we’ve tried to engage as many staff and parents as possible.”
Rudolph explained the budget reductions include the elimination 13 instructional assistants; nine kindergarten instructional assistants and four elementary media instructional assistants. Eliminating these 13 positions leads to a savings of $243,149.
“I can say it is a difficult decision. Our kindergarten IA’s are loved by children and teachers. They are child-centered and provide valuable support to teachers,” Rudolph said. “We this reduction, we instead prioritized maintaining our lowest class sizes across the district in kindergarten for the coming year.”
Staffing at the elementary, middle school and high school will be reduced next year, resulting in increased class sizes at each building.
Seven full-time positions will be eliminated at the elementary level, resulting in a savings of $441,186; 5.67 full-time positions will be eliminated at the middle school, resulting in a savings of $279,381; and 5.07 full-time positions will be eliminated at the high school, resulting in a savings of $319,729. There will also be a reduction of three full-time specialists at the elementary schools, leading to a savings of $199,200.
“We want each person to know they are valued and we hope that at some point in the future they can return to the Cambridge-Isanti family,” Rudolph said.
Another significant change beginning with the next school year will be the elimination of the year-round Minnesota Center program that serves grades 6-8.
Rudolph noted a budget savings of $16,000 and declining enrollment were a factor in eliminating the Minnesota Center program. He said to operate the program efficiently, it required around 90 students. The 2019-2020 enrollment was 71 students and the 2020-2021 enrollment was projected at 67 students.
“We understand that this is difficult for our Minnesota Center families,” Rudolph said. “We are committed to welcoming them into our middle schools and ensuring a smooth transition.”
State funding accounts for 84% of the district’s operating budget, but considering the current economic conditions, Rudolph is not optimistic state funding will be increased.
Co-curricular fee increases, changes
Rudolph highlighted fee increases and changes within co-curriculars.
Items noted included increasing activity fees by $20 per activity; instituting activity fees for non-MSHSL activities; increasing family cap for activities to $700; applying high school activity fees to middle school students who particulate in 7-12 sports; applying high school activity fee for adaptive bowling; transitioning middle school plays and variety shows to Community Education (fee for service model); reorganizing some co-curricular teams; and aligning fall cheerleading with the competitive cheer program and removing from MSHSL requirements, shifting activity to Community Education.
“Increasing the family cap for activities to $700 still keeps Cambridge-Isanti the lowest in the conference,” Rudolph said. “It is very important to keep students engaged in activities they enjoy. If the fee is cost prohibitive to your family, please reach out, in confidentially, to our activities director, Mark Solberg.
“I want to especially emphasize this matter. Many families are facing uncertain financial situations. Our goal is to keep students engaged and involved. No student should be denied an opportunity to participate in a sport or co-curricular because the parent’s employer was negatively impacted by the pandemic. That is beyond your control. We will work with you. We will figure it out and we will take a collective effort to support everyone in our community, and that is why Cambridge-Isanti is such a special place. One that cares, one that supports others, one that believes that we are all in this together. Don’t allow your finances to be a barrier to your child’s participation in school activities.”
Board members acknowledge difficult decisions
School Board Member Aaron Berg thanked Rudolph and the district administration for their detailed attention to the budget reduction recommendations.
“From my perspective as a taxpayer, as parent, as a coach in the district as well as a school board member, it’s undoubtedly clear that you have searched high and low, and your team, to find every possible solution for us to find the least amount of cuts as possible. I think your team needs to be thanked for all their work and fine-tooth combing that’s been done,” Berg said. “We all knew last year that after those cuts and the savings that we made last year, inevitably this was going to happen this year. I do believe with our current state of our economy and our current situation that this very scenario might be a realism for us in the next couple of years, if not longer. I know that these decisions are not easy, we are dealing with real people as you have mentioned early on, but as a responsible member in all of the facets that I named earlier in my positions, I think we need to seriously consider the work that you guys have put into it. We have to, as a school board, and a school district, comply with state requirements and we have to do the best we can with the amount of money that we do have. I want to acknowledge a lot of sleepless nights that you probably had, and a lot of difficult conversations that our staff had to have with employees that we truly value.”
Board Member Lynn Wedlund said she understands the budget cuts are difficult to everyone in the district and the district families.
“I guess my comments would be we know that everyone values certain elements of our educational system. I know that everyone realizes we have to make cuts and everyone hopes that it’s not their particular department or their favorite instructional assistant, or fees for their services are not going to go up,” Wedlund said. “But we don’t have any choice at this point. We have financial restrictions that we can’t seem to change right now. I really admire the way that you’ve listened to everyone Superintendent Rudolph and considered everyone’s input, even up to the very last minute. ... Even though it’s very painful I think it’s one of the things that we have to do as a board. We have to make a decision for the good of the greater body of students and families.”
Board Chair Tim Hitchings thanked district administration for all the time spend on the budget process.
“We started the budget process back in January actually, looking and talking and trying to analyze exactly where we were at. We went through roughly a month and half of process at that time, and then we had this new situation with the COVID realization of what was happening to us,” Hitchings said. “The entire administration and the entire staff of this district had to stop, regroup, retrain, rethink, and redeliver education in a completely different way into a completely different life that all of us have been transitioned to. And to then come back out of that planning successfully implementing, and come back to this budget process with the additional strain of the financial situation our country’s going to face, our state’s going to face and our community’s going to face. It is an exemplary job. Yes, things happen fast, yes, there was an inability to communicate all the time, but you absolutely did the best you could with what you could do in the times that you had. I just want to say thank you for that. And I know darn well you thought through this stuff just about every waking moment that I would imagine in the last 2 1/2 to 3 months, if not more. To all of the administrative people working on this, thank you.”
