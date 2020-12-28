Braham Superintendent Ken Gagner said he’s created a plan for K-12 students, who are currently in the hybrid learning model, to return back to school full time, provided the number of COVID-19 cases in the district don’t spike, during the Dec. 21 school board meeting.
Gagner said the COVID-19 case rate among staff is below 2%. Among students, there are no active cases in the district, he said.
“On Monday, if I put this on report for the last eight Mondays, we’ve had the fewest number of students out,” Gagner said alluding to the decline in the number of COVID-19 test positivity rate among students. “So right now we are trending in a good direction. It’s got to stay there.”
With the recent developments of COVID-19 vaccines, Gagner said staff who want to be vaccinated will have the opportunity soon.
“I’ll be asking the staff very soon ... if they want to be vaccinated,” Gagner said. “We’re going to get the Moderna vaccine.”
Principal report
High School Principal Shawn Kuhnke explained that the winter sports activities remain on pause due to the COVID-19 surge throughout the state. However, the activities can be resumed by Jan. 4 for sports practices, he said.
“At this point, we have not been granted to play for competitions,” Kuhnke said. “So we’re waiting on that final word on when we can start games with all our activities as well. But ... practices will resume.”
The sports that will resume for practice include seventh to 12th grade wrestling and boys basketball and ninth to 12th-grade girls basketball, Kuhnke said.
Kuhnke is hopeful that competitions will begin by Jan. 14, he said.
