As the new year kicks in, the pandemic and upcoming bond referendum remains at the forefront for the Braham School District.
During the Braham School Board organizational meeting Jan. 3, board members discussed details about employee mask mandates as well as the February bond referendum.
Due to an emergency temporary standard issued through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the board discussed policy 491. This policy would require unvaccinated workers and employees to begin wearing masks starting Jan. 10 and participate in weekly testing starting Feb. 9. However, the Supreme Court heard arguments against the standard on Jan. 7, and as of Jan. 10, a ruling had yet to be made.
“The Supreme Court hearing is on the 7th, but we don’t know if they are going to make a decision on that day,” Board Member Mike Thompson said.
The ruling would affect all employees.
Superintendent Ken Gagner discussed how he looks at the situation.
“I called Terry (Morrow) today from MSBA (Minnesota School Boards Association), and he said some districts are approving it at their reorganizational meeting; he said others are just going to wait for the Supreme Court to act. I talked to Steve (Eklund) and I said I think we might as well wait for the Supreme Court to make that decision,” Gagner said.
Gagner said he will call for a special board meeting once the courts have made a decision.
Bond referendum voting now open
The district is interested in completing building maintenance and upgrades worth approximately $10.9 million. To do this the district is asking for taxpayer support through a voter-approved bond referendum, which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
However, early voting is now open and voters can vote now at the Braham School District office between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Official voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Braham City Hall.
Gagner has explained, because existing debt will be dropping off the school’s ledger, the impact of voting yes on this proposal will be tax neutral, meaning residents’ tax rate will not increase due to these projects. In fact, for agricultural landowners, the tax rate will actually drop due to the recently passed School Building Bond Ag2School Credit legislation.
For more details, residents are encouraged to attend informational meetings at 5 p.m. at the Braham High School Community Room, B100, on Friday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan 24.
Visit the school’s website for complete details at www.braham.k12.mn.us.
Chair members elected
At the Jan. 3 annual organizational school board meeting, Steve Eklund was elected chair; Mike Thompson was elected vice chair; Allison Londgren was elected clerk; and Darrin Davis was elected treasurer.
