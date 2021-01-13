Braham Area School Board elected officers during an organizational meeting establishing its administrative function for the new year on Jan. 4.
The Braham School Board Chair Steven Eklund administered the oath of office to the new board members, Kayla Hagfors and Catherine Kunshier.
The board finalized officer elections the results of which include Chairperson Steven Eklund, Vice Chair Mike Thompson, Clerk Allison Londgren and Treasurer Darrin Davis.
The board agreed to maintain the salaries of board members at the rate of $800 for officers; $600 for directors; $75 for regular monthly school board meetings; $50 for other meetings up to four hours; for meetings of four to eight hours, $75; and $125 for any other meetings more than eight hours in one day.
The board decided to start its regular meetings half an hour earlier than the previous year at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
Braham Area Schools COVID-19 update
Beginning Jan. 26, the end of the school day will return to 2:50 p.m. for grades pre-K-3, and 3 p.m. for grades 4-12. After-school activities will being at 3:15 p.m. on the same day.
Learning modifications will also take place on Jan. 26 for grades 7-10:
Monday:
Grades 7 and 8, in-person.
Grades 9-12, distant learning.
Tuesday:
Grades 9 and 10, in-person.
Grades 7, 8, 11, 12, distant learning.
Wednesday:
Grades 7 and 8, in-person.
Grades 9-12, distant learning.
Thursday:
Grades 9 and 10, in-person.
Grades 7, 8, 11, 12, distant learning.
Friday:
Grades 7, 11, and 12, in-person.
Grades 8, 9, 10, distant learning.
However, beginning on Monday, Feb. 8, grades pre-K-12 will engage in daily in-person instruction.
Rush City School Board
The Rush City School Board elected officers during an organizational meeting to launch its administrative function for the new year on Jan. 7.
The Rush City School Board approved the officer election results, which include Chairperson Stefanie Folkema, Vice Chair Teri Umbreit, Clerk Kristin Papke and Treasurer Matt Meissner. In December, School Board member Kenneth Lind was sworn in after he joined the board to fill a vacancy.
