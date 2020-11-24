During the Braham Area Schools District teleconference meeting on Nov. 16, which was live on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Ken Gagner and other school administrators weighed in on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning models.
The district transitioned to an online and in-person hybrid learning model 1 around Sept. 24, when the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Braham surpassed 10. Currently, the district is operating under learning model 3, where pre-K through seventh grade classes are in person, and eighth through 12th grade classes are hybrid, as current positive cases continue to increase.
Principal reports
Braham Area Elementary School Principal Jeff Eklund said the elementary school teachers and administrators have put a lot of time into planning for distance learning.
“Our elementary teachers have been here with kids since the start of the year,” Eklund said. “When and if we moved to (distance learning), and preparing our video lessons. Having that couple of days of planning time is going to be crucial to our teachers and our staff because we have no idea when we’re going to leave off with our kids.”
Eklund hopes there won’t be any changes to learning models for the elementary students, but if there are, the teachers are prepared, he said. Eklund added that he’s unsure what will become of the Braham Early Childhood program if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
“Some of our families have said it was really difficult last year in distance learning in Early Childhood,” Eklund said. “So we may have a drop off there, which is a concern. But we’re looking into some ways to make that work.”
Board member Darrin Davis asked Braham High School Principal Shawn Kuhnke to provide an update regarding how productive students are in the hybrid learning model.
“Our teachers continue to do a great job of reaching out and communicating,” Kuhnke responded. “As far as the amount of homework completion, I would say, all in all, it’s not as well as would be … as if we had them all in person. Our ultimate goal is trying to get them here and in the school five days a week. Obviously, (COVID-19) kind of dictates where we’re at and what learning models we’re using.”
Superintendent’s report
Gagner said many districts across Minnesota, including Braham, have lost students to homeschooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re just pulling completely out of the public school system,” Gagner said. “And so districts are getting beat up a little bit on that.”
However, the school staff has been ensuring and maintaining a learning momentum for the students during the surge of the COVID-19 outbreak, Gagner said.
“Most of it is behind the scenes, you don’t hear a lot about it,” he said. “But there’s a lot of work going on for this district to stay in the mode that it’s in. And even though it’s not ideal, it’s quite impressive. I don’t know if there’s another district in the area that’s had their pre-K-7 in school every single day.”
For parents who are allowing their children in the schools and might be worried about the spread of COVID-19, Gagner wants them to know that the district is being safe.
“I do want the public to know we meet with (Isanti County) Public Health pretty much on a daily basis,” Gagner said. “We’re meeting with the regional support team. We’re meeting with (Minnesota Department of Education). What it comes down to right now (for) the Braham Area Schools is that we’ve been able to keep transmission very, very low in the school setting.
“It is a safe place,” he continued. “And we know where the kids are and we’re able to control the setting. And we believe it’s best for kids, so we’re going to do everything we can to stay in person. At the same time, we also offer online learning. So any family or any children that are uncomfortable can take that online learning option.”
Gagner added that online learning this year has become more rigorous than in previous years. Students must attend their online courses and spend many hours, as they would in person and in class, to learn and complete their assignments, he said.
