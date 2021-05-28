Braham Area Schools is excited to return to more of a ‘normal’ graduation ceremony.
Details of graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed during the Braham Area School Board meeting on May 17.
Principal and Activities Director Shawn Kuhnke said that for the upcoming high school graduation, people who plan to participate in the ceremony must register.
“So I would like to invite all school board members to graduation,” he said. “If you would like to go, please let me know in advance if you are already a part of the program. We’ve got you down. But we still need names and numbers.”
Currently, seniors are allowed about eight spectators per graduate, Kuhnke said.
“So that’s where we stand as of now; of course, things are always changing, we never know,” he said.
In sports, spectators, players, coaches, umpires and others no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, according to the recent guidance from the Minnesota State High School League.
“So that information came to us a little over a week ago,” Kuhnke said.
Superintendent Ken Ganger also supported what Kuhnke said about advanced preparation for high school graduation.
“So two things we need: We need to know who’s coming, and the folks coming need to wear masks,” he said.
Although there have been some changes to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the state level, the Safe Learning Plan for Braham Area Schools will remain in effect until June 3, which requires masks to will still be worn up until that point, Gagner explained.
As mask mandates become relaxed over the next few months, Gagner stressed that coronavirus will still be around and people can still contract it and have to quarantine.
“There’s numerous opportunities to get vaccinated, numerous, and now they’re starting at age 12,” he said.
However, vaccinated students won’t have to worry about quarantining anymore and they can move forward with their sports and other activities, Gagner said.
“But if we do have cases of COVID, kids will still have to quarantine; contact tracing will still exist even though everybody is going to be mask free, sitting close,” he said. “What we assume at this point and time.”
Weight room upgrade
The Braham High School weight room received a face-lift, which was completed recently, Kuhnke said. The size of the room has since doubled in square footage, he said.
“Which has allowed us to utilize all of our weight training equipment, some of which was in storage prior to,” he said. “And with that, I’d like to also mention that whole project was done and it cost the school district not a penny to get that project complete.”
The project used funds the school accumulated through grants and donations from Grandy Lions, East Central Energy Operation Round Up and Braham Area Education Foundation.
“We did some fundraising,” Kuhnke explained. “We had some money that was donated from our activities accounts from each of the programs. So with all of that money put together cost the school district $0.”
Braham Area Elementary School
Principal Jeff Eklund said that the preschool graduation this year will be a driveway ceremony.
“I would venture to guess per student we’d get more people for preschool graduation than we would for the regular graduation here,” Eklund said. “So at the time, we’d had to abide by the social distancing. It worked out really well last year.”
There is a staffing shortage of teachers for special education, he said, adding that if anyone is interested in the position, to contact him at jeklund@braham.k12.mn.us or call 320-396-5180.
