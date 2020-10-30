An update on sports during the COVID-19 pandemic was given during the Braham Area School Board meeting on Oct. 19.
High School Principal Shawn Kuhnke said he couldn’t believe there are 14 days left until the end of the first quarter.
“So it feels like the school year is just absolutely flying by, albeit kind of a different feel, another one the hybrid model,” Kuhnke said. “I can’t wait till we’re back to the in-person learning model hopefully sooner rather than later.”
The winter season sports schedule is set to begin in late November for boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling, Kuhnke said.
Kuhnke explained how state guidelines will affect how attendees can watch live sports games.
“Also the change from not allowing any spectators in our inside activities to now allowing up to two spectators per participant,” Kuhnke said. “That was quite a change as well, which has added a different dimension of making sure that we’re socially distant in the building and making sure that they’re 12 feet away from the playing surface.”
Superintendent report
The Braham Area Education Foundation awarded the Braham Area School District a grant amount of $3,449, Superintendent Ken Gagner said.
“So I want to give a shout-out to the foundation and many, many community members, and many people in this room who have contributed money to the foundation,” Gagner said.
Braham honor recipients
Gagner congratulated Braham honor recipients for 2020-2021:
• Jay Sparling received the Leadership in Education Excellence award.
• Carmen Gimpl received the Leadership in Education Excellence award.
• Catie Hanson received the Leadership in Education Excellence award.
• Amber Hoffman received Leadership in Education Excellence and Teacher of the Year awards.
• Heather Pratt and Levi Lidke received recognition for volunteering to paint football goalposts.
• Braham Subway, Roxanne Kirby, Dan Devries, Ann Shindeldecker, Danae Shaw, Jacqueline Larson, Meghan Boster, Janis Kislinger, and Emily Yerke for donating effort and willingness to serve as a reading or math corps volunteer.
Braham baseball team to travel to Florida
The board approved varsity baseball coach Aitor Leniz’s request regarding his baseball team’s spring training trip to Florida around the end of March or early April 2022. The trip is planned to not exceed three student contact days as per school policy.
