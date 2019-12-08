The Braham School Board continued its discussion of adding an additional coach to the school’s wrestling team during its Nov. 18 meeting. The conversation carried over from the board’s Oct. 21 meeting.
Deb Shockman spoke on behalf of the wrestling program, asking the board to again consider the addition of an assistant coach to the team of over 30 wrestlers. She provided information on other high school teams as well as their coaching staffs.
“I know that we had talked in the past about the school being able to afford to pay for a coach, an assistant coach, for our team. Last year, the Warriors paid for the coach, which is what we wanted to do because we wanted to make sure we have enough adults to supervise the number of kids we have,” Shockman said.
Noting that Nov. 18 was the first day of practice, Shockman informed the board she’d been in discussion with the coach who said this year the team would have over 30 kids, possibly even 36.
“I was doing some comparing with the last year’s ratio with the coaches and the number of kids, and I think that we’re still a deficit as far as coaches go,” Shockman said. “Volunteers can do so much, but it really has to be coaches who have the final say on how the children are supervised or how things go.”
Shockman went on to compare the number of coaches to players in other sports in the school.
“Last year in softball there were five coaches, which worked out to be six kids per coach; golf there were two coaches, and it worked out to be nine kids per coach, with one volunteer; the spring play, and this I wasn’t sure how this all works, there were two adults supervising and I know there were many volunteers that helped with the play. In football there were five coaches and they supervised 13 1/2 kids. The fall musical again two with the volunteers; and the volleyball was five coaches and about eight kids per coach to be supervised,” Shockman said. “If we go on our numbers for last year, we had two coaches and I believe we were supervising 12 kids, and I think the ratio is up there. We could really use one more coach, one more assistant coach.”
“I’m just here to plead our case, to say that we feel it would be very important to have one more assistant. This year we are paying for an assistant coach. I don’t feel that our money would be well spent to pay for another coach when there are other things that need to be bought for the program,” Shockman said.
She then asked the school board to consider hiring another coach for the team, understanding it was probably too late for this season, but an early request for next year.
Braham Area High School Principal Shawn Kuhnke verified the team, seventh through 12th grade, currently has one paid position.
School board chair Steven Eklund tasked Kuhnke to put together an official report on the comparison of coaches to players for one of the board’s next meetings, and to get in contact with Rush City High School so both schools are on the same page, as the team is co-op between the schools.
“For wrestling we have what’s considered two head coaches, one from Braham and one from Rush City, and I think that’s been the structure of it since the co-op started,” Kuhnke said.
“I’m not saying that it doesn’t work, but if we have a JV conference scheduled and they ride the bus over here, we practice as a high school, and I’m here, who’s with the kids at the JV conference if we don’t have someone else on. That would be where Dan (Loerzel) comes in. Dan’s volunteered his time, but then there has to be someone back at Rush to let the kids back into the school if no one is there,” said wrestling coach Jake Shockman. “It just becomes an issue where it’s hard for us to be divided in these places.”
“If we’re at a tournament we may be in two separate gyms, or on four different mats and it just becomes an issue. We’ve done a very good job of balancing it because of Dan, and if Dan hadn’t been there I don’t know what we would’ve done,” Jake Shockman said.
In addition to the safety and supervisory issues that arise without adequate coaching staff, Jake Shockman also mentioned the difficulty in making sure the practice is geared toward all wrestlers on the team or the different talent and age levels.
“If you had to gear your whole practice towards seventh through 12th, would it be geared differently then if you were just gearing it towards your upper class? It definitely would, you’d have to go through different fundamentals, you’d have to run your practice differently, would it affect your senior class, definitely,” Jake Shockman said.
The discussion is expected to continue into a future meeting when more information on coaching staff in other sports, as well as the perspective of Rush City, is established.
