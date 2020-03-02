What started as a grassroots effort for the Isanti Primary School in 2013, with a focus on Cambridge-Isanti Schools’ Character Traits, has since become a focus for all students and staff in an effort to be kind and courteous to one another both inside school and out.
“We’ve really been showcasing these five character traits for many years in this district and definitely one of the main reasons I was excited to come back as a leader,” said Isanti Primary School Principal Shane Dordal.
With the five character traits — compassion, respect, responsibility, self-discipline, and honesty — in mind, the school began their Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) movement.
“I came from a school that actually had PBIS, at Big Lake Middle School, and I knew that we had our character traits, so I thought that we could probably do some grassroots movement with it. So, our first year, my first year, we actually had what’s called a Character Ed Team, and we would then start focusing on these tickets, and we started that in 2013,” Dordal said. “And, then some team members were talking about what’s our theme, and that’s where we came up with our superheros.”
The superheros — Compassion Katie, Responsible Rex, Self-Discipline Sam, Rudy Respect, Honest Abby — reinforced the vision of the PBIS team as each one focused on an individual character trait.
The PBIS team meets monthly, according to Dordal, in an effort to ensure progress toward the team’s vision.
“We meet monthly to focus on how we’re doing as a school with assemblies, what’s our focus for assemblies, what’s our focus for areas and improvement we can work on,” Dordal said.
The cornerstone for the school, and the idea behind the PBIS team’s effort as well as all staff within the school, according to Dordal, is the school’s vision.
“I always talk about our vision and our actions have to match our beliefs, and a few years ago our BILT team, our Building Instructional Leadership Team, actually met and we created this vision of, ‘We educate and value each child as if they are our own.’ I think that really says a lot about what we strive for each day, from either a telescope lens and what are we doing from a microscope lens of working through that, and how the character ed really does blend nicely for this,” Dordal said.
“We want to value a child and educate a child as we’d want for our own children, so this is a really nice blend and this fits directly with our PBIS mission,” Dordal added.
New to the school for this year is a Bluejacket Power Half Hour, which allows extra opportunities and motivation for students to express the character traits throughout their day.
“Something new we wanted to try this year, we call it the Bluejacket Superhero Power Half Hour,” said teacher Susie Kaspar. “The purpose of it is just to recognize more students on a more frequent basis. We love how teachers pull and do things in their classrooms, but we just proposed an idea, ‘how can we reward those kids more frequently when we have 435 of them?’”
Every “day three” of learning at the school, chosen students from each classroom are called down to the gym to participate in a half hour of physical activity.
“It’s just a half hour for them to be rewarded and recognized for their Bluejacket pride,” Kaspar said.
“It’s a great opportunity for these students to network and work with kids that maybe they normally wouldn’t get to, and that establishes that relationship for years and years to come,” Dordal said.
In addition to rewarding students for displaying their traits, the school also uses actual superheros from throughout the community to emphasis the importance of the traits.
“I reached out to various members of our community to help really reinforce this energy and synergy that we’re talking about,” Dordal said as he introduced Honest Abby — Mari DeLage Bostrom, Isanti County Emergency Management director and parent, and Responsible Rex, Dave Maurer Cambridge-Isanti Community Education director.
“We’re really incorporating these people to come in and help us and influence our children in a positive direction,” Dordal concluded.
In other business
• Jillian Edblad will be the School Board representative for Cambridge-Isanti High School for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Superintendent Nathan Rudolph gave a shout-out to board members and their hard work and dedication to students in recognition of School Board Member Week.
• The School Board approved March, 24, 2020, as the college and/or career focus day for sophomores and juniors. Sophomore students will be taking pre-ACT on campus, while juniors will be taking the ACT. The freshman and seniors will be provided learning activities focused on college and/or career to be completed off campus.
