People seeking good news who want to honor courageous youngsters should consider coming to Minnesota’s State Capitol on July 19. A ceremony from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the southwest Capitol lawn will applaud two historic victories for Minnesota high school students – victories led by young people.

Both wins involved a bizarre situation that surfaced during the pandemic: Based in part on a 1939 law, young people enrolled in high school who were laid off from jobs weren’t eligible for unemployment insurance. However, youngsters who had dropped out of school could receive this support.

