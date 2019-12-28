Through career exploration, 21st century technology and selected Project Lead the Way courses, Cambridge Middle School students are able to learn about potential careers and develop a plan for reaching future goals.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Dec. 19, Cambridge Middle School Principal Chad Gerlach explained research has identified middle school as a time when students can benefit the most from career exploration, a process of building self-awareness, learning about potential careers and developing a plan for reaching future goals.
“Cambridge Middle School students are guided by staff in understanding how their skills and interests relate to career exploration, course selection at Cambridge-Isanti High School and postsecondary training and planning,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said it’s important for middle school students to think about what it will take for them to be successful.
“To young adolescents, four to six years in the future is an eternity. Yet, we are asking them to think about what steps they need to take to be successful that far down the road—in postsecondary education or some form of career,” Gerlach said. “Students’ career and college aspirations begin to form in elementary and middle school when students are beginning to explore career opportunities and plan for future success.”
Ryan O’Donovan, Kyle Groves, Julie Sinner, Kevin Larson and Charles Kieffer provide meaningful opportunities for students to explore their unique skills and interests through career exploration, 21st century technology and selected Project Lead The Way courses.
“These experiences guide students in understanding how their skills and interests relate to career exploration, course selection at CIHS and postsecondary planning,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach highlighted the following courses:
• 21st century technology: Digital citizenship, technology ethics, virtual reality and coding.
• Design and modeling: The design process, sketching and dimensioning, measurement and 3D modeling.
• Green architecture/flight and space: Architectural plans, sustainable architecture, Revid (CAD) programming and architectural design challenges.
• Automation and robotics: The design process, mechanisms, programming (coding) and building projects.
• Career exploration: Transition to high school, student success strategies, college exploration, career exploration.
Gerlach then invited the board members to view three different stations where they visited with students who talked about careers, Project Lead the Way courses and 21st century technology.
Student presenters at the career station included Charlotte Zortman, Audrey Blake, Sophia Meyer and Erin Krus. Student presenters at Project Lead the Way included Connor Audette, Ciara Vanhout, Ashton Green, James Mix and Chloe Smith. Student presenters at the 21st century technology station included Wesley Kennedy (coding), Blaise Wentworth (3D printing) and Amber Grecula (virtual reality).
“This is really letting students find their interests,” Gerlach said. “This is also setting them up nicely for high school with the number of electives they will have.”
Gerlach mentioned all of the Project Lead the Way teachers had to go back to school and earn specific certifications for some of the classes they are teaching.
“We have all worked very hard to create these electives and opportunities for our middle school students,” Gerlach said. “We are excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.”
2020 budget, levy
Director of Finance and Operations Christopher Kampa gave a summary of the 2020 levy. He explained the district’s truth-in-taxation meeting was held Dec. 3 as a joint meeting with Isanti County and the city of Cambridge.
Kampa noted property taxes account for 10% of the district’s total revenue, about half of what the average Minnesota district receives. He explained the district ranks 304th out of 330 statewide districts in revenue per student; the distinct receives $1,200 less than the average district, equaling a $6.1 million shortfall. And Kampa noted the state basic general education revenue lags inflation by 9.7% since 2003, equaling a $3.2 million shortfall.
The district’s total levy was approved at $11 million, a 3.5% increase over last year’s levy. The general fund levy is set at $5.8 million; the community education levy is set at $372,139; and the debt service levy is set at $4.9 million.
