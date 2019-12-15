The long, and at times contentious, road to reaching an agreement between Chisago County and users of the Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radio system is nearing an end.
The Chisago County Commissioners unanimously approved two agreements at a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4. One was a “user agreement” that would affect North Branch safety personnel as well as the county sheriff department, while the other is a “subscriber agreement” that would govern other police and fire personnel around the county.
In January 2018 North Branch obtained newer radios from Motorola for use on ARMER, an 800-megahertz trunked public safety radio system required by the federal government as well as the state, resulting in a separate contract between the county and the city.
Both agreements are for a four-year term effective Jan. 1, 2020. Because each of these entities had established their budget for 2020, the annual user fee will remain at $575 per radio in 2020, then will drop to $251 in 2021.
In 2022 and beyond, the use fee will be calculated by dividing the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board (MESB) fee and the Minnesota State Infrastructure fee by the number of radios controlled by Chisago County, then adding a fixed fee of $30 per radio.
“It is tied to fees that the counties pays to MESB and the state for use of the ARMER system,” County Attorney Janet Reiter explained. “Starting in 2022 and in 2023, the fee can be altered if the state charges us more. So it has the potential to increase or to decrease; but it will always be tied to those two numbers.”
All users will pay $315 into a Dedicated Replacement Radio Fund, a fee that will be used to pay for future replacement radios.
The contracts can be renewed in one-year terms starting in 2024, and both contracts include a three-year notice of intent to cancel. The contracts also call for mediation as a means of dispute resolution.
And the ARMER system has had its share of disputes since it was first established in 2012-13.
The problems began in 2018 when the county established a subscriber fee to pay for new radios. By early 2019 the county was forced to propose interim agreements to govern the system this year when disputes arose regarding that fee.
When North Branch did not ratify agreement, the commissioners terminated the agreement with the city on July 3.
But all parties continued to negotiate, and once the fee structure was approved, the agreement quickly took shape.
One other way in which this new agreement differs from those in the past is that it sets up two committees to oversee the ARMER system.
One is the Subscriber/User Advisory Committee, which will meet once a year to address future issues with the agreement itself. The other is the Technical Issues Subcommittee, which will meet at least four times each year to deal with technical issues involving the system, including certification of new radios.
Since the agreement needs to be consummated by the end of the year, the county sent the approved contracts via certified mail to all of the end users on Thursday, Dec. 5. Interim County Administrator Chase Burnham said the expectation was that the contracts would be signed and returned by the end of the year, since the agreement takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.