The Chisago County commissioners held their truth in taxation hearing for the county’s 2020 budget on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
But by the end of the meeting, the focus of the discussion was on the future of the county and ways to increase revenues while cutting spending.
At one point, Commissioner Mike Robinson posed a simple question to those looking for Chisago County to cut spending.
“Is there somewhere that you would like us to cut services?” he asked. “Should we cut the Sheriff’s Office? Highway building? Is there a spot where, if we cut it, that would be OK?”
The inference was obvious: County government provides a variety of services to its residents, and those services cost money.
Bridgitte Konrad, chief deputy auditor-treasurer for the county, and interim County Administrator Chase Burnham presented a slideshow to explain county spending and revenue production.
After giving an overview of county finances, Konrad said Chisago County will enter the new year with a strong financial report card.
“We have robust fund balances in two of our three funds,” she said, indicating that those two funds are the general revenue fund and the health and human services fund.
But Burnham said the county faces several long-term challenges, with one challenge being the county is very dependent on levies for revenue.
“Chisago County is mainly residential and farm property, so there isn’t the commercial development you would see in larger counties,” he said. “We have a changing population and rising costs, as do other counties, and we have an aging infrastructure.”
Budget basics
The result is a 2020 budget that includes expenditures of $73.6 million. To balance its budget, Chisago County expects to receive roughly $33.9 million in non-levy revenue and a 5.75% levy increase from last year.
That 5.75% increase is less than the 7.9% increase from 2019, but it does mark the fourth consecutive year in which the levy has increased – and is the second-largest increase in that period.
Burnham said the majority of that increase will cover increased personnel costs, which are expected to rise roughly 5.5%, as well as contracts and licenses that are expected to rise about 2.4%.
“At this point there are no new projects or new programs the county is developing,” he said. “We’re asking for a budget that keeps things where they are.”
Konrad presented a bar chart that compared the county’s two main sources of revenue, and that chart indicated a greater balance between the two. For example, in 2011 Chisago County received 62% of its revenue from taxes; in 2019 that figure is now 54% as the county leans more heavily on grants, fees for services, and intergovernmental revenues.
Another chart indicated that in 2011 Chisago County ranked 59th among Minnesota’s 87 counties in terms of levy per capita; in 2018 the county improved to 33rd in the state.
“Our departments are working really hard to go out and find other revenue sources for the services we need,” she said.
The three areas where the county spent the most money in 2019 are highways and streets, $16.8 million (24% of the budget), health and human services at $14.4 million (21%) and public safety at $12 million (18%).
“In the last five years we have increased spending in these areas, but the increases have not been super-large,” Konrad said. “There are planned increases in projects for highways next year, and there are modest increases in the other two areas despite the increased number of ‘mandates’ for service in those areas.”
One of the final points made in the presentation was that, while the county serves as the property tax collector, it does not receive all of the money. For every dollar of property tax raised, Chisago County receives 41 cents; cities and townships receive roughly 25 cents, schools are allocated 27 cents, the state receives 5 cents and the remaining 2 cents goes to other functions.
Where to cut?
After the presentation, the commissioners held a public hearing regarding the budget and levy. Some county residents were there to complain about an increase in the valuation of their property, which would lead to an increase in taxes.
County Assessor John Keefe and his staff were there to handle those complaints. But the commissioners spent considerable time explaining why the 5.75% levy increase was necessary.
Commissioner Ben Montzka said the residential nature of Chisago County works against it when it comes time to pay property taxes.
“Commercial properties are paying most of the [tax] burden,” he said. “For example, Washington County has a significantly higher portion of the tax burden paid by commercial properties than does Chisago County. … We have a state system that rewards Washington County for its industrial development.”
Commissioner George McMahon agreed, adding: “When the Legislature lowered commercial taxes, we only had one place to go [for money]: residential property taxes. Before it was balanced between commercial and residential; now it is becoming unbalanced.”
Commissioner Chris DuBose said hardest part of the job is the budget: He said you can’t have lower taxes and increased services.
“You have to balance taxes with services,” he said. “Some people want more services and lower taxes, and you just can’t do that.”
Commissioner Rick Greene said a number of state mandates in health and human services are a burden for counties around the state.
“There’s child protection, senior care,” Greene said. “These areas are important, but there’s no money given to the counties to administer these new services. And they continue to grow.”
Where to grow?
The obvious solution is to increase Chisago County’s tax revenues, and the clear way to do that is to attract new business to the county. But the area’s proximity to Wisconsin, which has lower tax rates for businesses, hurts in that regard.
“In fairness, we should get help from our state – perhaps a neighboring tax rate, so that we can compete with Wisconsin,” Montzka said.
DuBose said the commissioners are working in several areas to attract business to the county.
“The board has tried to secure land that is zoned properly for businesses,” he said. “And we have an active Economic Development Authority that has tried to attract businesses to this area.
“But it’s difficult, because we’re so close to Wisconsin, which gives businesses land and has half the taxes because Minnesota basically taxes businesses at double the rate homeowners pay. It’s been difficult.”
DuBose also mentioned the Catch-22 of tax breaks for businesses.
“I know some people complain when you give a business a 10-year break on taxes,” he said. “But if we as a county would have done that 10 years ago, some of the businesses we would have attracted then would now be paying full taxes.
“And we have to create jobs in this area to keep people from driving to the cities for jobs – because often they spend their money there as well.”
What can I do about my tax bill? Chisago County administrators suggested four ways to deal with concerns about increases in property taxes.
1. Update your home information. Homeowners should make sure property valuations, as well as levy percentages, are accurate on their statements.
2. Understand the multiple sources of taxes. Remember that while the county collects property tax, the total tax rate is a combination of county, local, school and state tax rates.
3. Petition the state for relief from “unfunded” mandates. Remind lawmakers that when state and federal governments pass laws that are to be enforced by county government, those entities should also provide funding sources for the services.
4. Apply for property tax relief. The state provides several programs that provide tax reductions; some require the homeowner file an application to receive relief. Go to https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-programs to find out more about these programs.
