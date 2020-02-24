Sierra Giffrow found a lot to like when she was recruited to play basketball at Lake Superior College.
One of the main reasons the Braham native chose to join the IceHawks this winter was because the school, which is located in Duluth, is close to home.
“I love my family, and I love to visit them a lot,” she said. “And I really liked the small environment; I’m used to Braham being small, so I liked that size in a school.”
It did not hurt that Giffrow was inserted into the Lake Superior College starting lineup at point guard the moment the season started.
“I liked that I would get playing time right away,” she said. “I didn’t want to go to a school where I wouldn’t play a lot.”
There were a few hiccups early, but Giffrow has quickly become a key contributor for a team that has won three of its last four games.
“The game was faster than what I was used to, but it wasn’t hard to adjust,” she said. “Once I started to get into the groove, everything was OK.”
In her most-recent game, an 85-34 thrashing of Itasca on Saturday, Feb. 15, Giffrow finished with 23 points and added five assists and four steals. That lifted her scoring average to 9.7 points per game this season, the second-best mark amongst teammates who have played in all 21 games this season.
But scoring is not the primary part of her game.
“One of the reasons [Coach] Adam [Johnson] recruited me was because he likes to get the ball up the court as fast as possible – even if it’s not a fast break,” Giffrow said. “He liked how I was able to pass the ball up the court and run the offense.”
She leads IceHawks with 4.4 assists per game, and her 93 assists ranks 34th among National Junior College Athletic Association Division III players. What’s more, her 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 68th in the country.
“I’m more of a passer than a shooter, so I look to get assists during a game,” she said. “I feel better when I share the ball and get an assistant than I do when I make a 3-pointer. My teammates like that a lot. And when I’m passing, I think it’s best to play it safe. If you throw a risky pass, most of the time the other team is going to steal it.”
Giffrow and the IceHawks still have a chance to earn a berth in the NJCAA Region XIII tournament at the end of this month, and she said it remains a reachable goal.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” she said. “At times we have struggled on being focused, especially in the first half. We’ve been more of a second-half team; if we would have the same focus in the first half, I think we would be unstoppable.”
Giffrow is majoring in dental hygiene at Lake Superior College, with plans to earn her associate degree in the spring of 2021.
“I’m still working on some of the prerequisites for the program,” she said. “I’m getting better at juggling everything; for example, doing homework is a good idea on long bus rides, and if you’re struggling, you can find a teammate who can help you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.