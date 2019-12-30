Alex Willette is living a dream – that at one point threatened to become a nightmare.
This year the Cambridge-Isanti native joined the newly formed women’s wrestling program at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, which was a dream come true. But her first-ever match came in the final bout of the school’s inaugural home event for the sport – and would determine the team winner.
No pressure, right?
“When I stepped on the mat for my match, I didn’t realize the team score was tied,” Willette said. “At that point, I told myself, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’”
What happened was Willette scored a takedown, then turned a near-fall into a pin at the 1:33 mark of her 191-pound match, giving the Pointers a 24-19 win over Lakeland University.
“The crowd starting yelling, and there were a lot of people I knew there because a lot of the athletes from other sports were there to show support,” she said. “So when I got the pin and got the win – the first win for myself and for the team – it was surreal. It was a high that I didn’t come down from for a while.”
It was a high that Willette said was matched only by the opportunity she received to wrestle after years of watching the sport from the edge of the mat.
“I grew up in a wrestling family – my dad (Steve) wrestled, and my brother (Kyle) wrestled – and I wanted to wrestle, but when I asked my parents, they told me no,” Alex Willette said. “I understood that wrestling wasn’t really a ‘female’ sport at that time, so I accepted that answer. But I stayed connected with the sport.”
She was a manager at Cambridge-Isanti starting in eighth grade, the held the same position at Stevens Point. In November 2018, when the school announced it would add women’s wrestling as a varsity sport, Willette decided to try out for the team.
“It was exciting, because it always was something I wanted to do,” she said. “At this point it was my decision, and there was nothing to hold me back. It was exciting to get to do something I always wanted to do.”
The team began practicing in early September – and trouble soon started.
“I sprained my ankle 10 minutes into my first practice,” Willette said. “But once I got back to practice, I realized wrestling was more challenging than I expected. I knew the physicality that goes into it, but I underestimated how challenging it really was.”
Soon after her victory in the Lakeland match, Willette suffered a sprained MCL and an ankle injury that has clouded her return to the mat. That has not kept her from appreciating the support she has received from her teammates in the Pointer program.
“Having never wrestled before, I could see them brushing me off or saying, ‘Alex is going through a phase,’” Willette said. “But I appreciate the faith and support that everyone has had in me.”
Off the mat, Willette earned a degree in health science with a focus on athletic training from Wisconsin-Stevens Point in June of this year. She currently is working on a master’s degree in athletic training that she hopes to complete in the spring of 2021.
“I want to work with USA Wrestling or a collegiate wrestling team,” Willette said. “Wrestling has been my life, and I picked athletic training because it will keep me involved with a sport that has been my passion. …
“To have a career working with wrestlers would be a dream come true.”
