The city of Cambridge received exciting news about the results of a tax revenue bond sale to fund the new Cambridge Public Library and East Central Regional Headquarters.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Dec. 2, Nick Anhut with Ehlers explained the city received seven total bids for the $7.23 million bond sale.
The winning bid that was approved by the council was from Robert W. Baird & Company out of Milwaukee with a true interest rate of 2.18%. Anhut explained the Baird bid was submitted as part of a syndicate with several other different banks, including First Bank & Trust of Cambridge. The city has a AA bond rating as awarded by S&P Global Ratings.
“This is a phenomenal rate; it beat our expectations quite significantly and I think it’s a very good result,” Anhut said.
The other bids included Piper Jaffray out of Minneapolis with a interest rate of 2.19%; Northland Securities out of Minneapolis with a interest rate of 2.21%; FHN Financial Capital Markets out of New York with a interest rate of 2.21%; The Baker Group out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with a interest rate of 2.27%; Stiffel, Nicolaus out of Birmingham, Alabama, with a interest rate of 2.31%; and BNY Mellon Capital Markets out of New York with a interest rate of 2.6%.
Anhut explained the bonds will be paid back over a 20-year period from the sales and use tax of 0.5% that was approved by voters from the city of Cambridge during the Nov. 6, 2018, election, with the sales tax resolution filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State on June 4, 2019, pursuant to state statute.
“This is a very good result,” Anhut said. “It was a very competitive sale with seven different applicants or proposals, and we are certainly recommending that you do consider the proposal from Baird and award it to them as such.”
Director of Finance Caroline Moe stated the city is selling the library bonds in two pieces so the city stays under its bank qualified limit; the city can sell up to $10 million per year and stay under the bank qualified limit. She said because of what the city has planned next year for bond sales with street projects, the city had to split the library into two pieces.
“But we are happy to lock up some pretty good rates for the majority of the library project,” Moe said.
Anhut explained the bids will be callable in 2028, meaning the city will have the opportunity to prepay some of the balance beginning at that time.
“This is a feature that we include in these offerings pretty regularly with the city,” Anhut said. “It provides the investor with some security that they’re going to be able to hold onto these for a time; we aren’t just going to refinance them right away, but it gives you some flexibility in the future should those sales tax revenues come in ahead of schedule, you would be able to pay down debt balance more rapidly and avoid additional interest expense.”
Anhut said if the city takes the payments all the way to maturity, the total payment would be $9.16 million over the 20 year life of the bonds.
The new Cambridge Public Library and East Central Regional Library headquarters are under construction in the former GracePointe Crossing Gables East location at 548 First Ave. W. The new building is scheduled to open around mid-May.
Concerns with U-turns at Highway 95 intersections
Council Member Joe Morin brought up concerns with U-turns being made on Highway 95 at the intersections of Opportunity Boulevard (near Culver’s) and Flanders Street (near Menards). He mentioned a few days ago that an RV was blocking four lanes of traffic while trying to make a U-turn, and had to stop and back up several times to complete the U-turn.
“I don’t know why people can’t go around the block, or they could have drove into any of the parking lots,” Morin said. “I think it would be great if we could eliminate a couple of the U-turns, especially on 95. It would help reduce the accidents, or the possibility of accidents, especially on Opportunity.”
City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained when the center divider was put in on Highway 95 by MnDOT and only gave some many openings, one of the justifications they gave to businesses was that drivers would be able to do U-turns at the stoplights.
“I think we need to talk about the bigger scope in terms of where the dividers are and maybe we can go to MnDOT with the request for additional openings in the center divider,” Woulfe said. “When we presented the plan and we had the open house here that was one of the No. 1 things that we talked to business people about is that we would permit U-turns if that got divided or closed off and divided.”
Council Member Bob Shogren said the issues are due to drivers not turning into the nearest lane when making a U-turn.
“It isn’t so much the U-turns. You have to have it in order to access some of these businesses. It’s just basically going back to drivers ed 101,” Shogren said.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to direct city staff to study those intersections if the city engineer can fit it in with his regular duties.
