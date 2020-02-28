The city of Cambridge is moving forward with its 2020 street improvement project.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Feb. 18, the council approved the plans and specifications and ordering of the advertisement of bids for the 2020 street improvement project.
City Engineer Todd Blank explained the street improvements — including street, curb and gutter, sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, street lighting, parking lot, trail and athletic court improvements — will consist of 16th Avenue Southeast from Old South Main Street to South Roosevelt Street; Old South Main Street from 16th Avenue Southeast to the south cul-de-sac; 18th Avenue Southeast from Old South Main Street to Highway 65; South Haven Drive from 16th Avenue Southeast to 18th Avenue Southeast; South Main Street from Third Avenue Southwest to 24th Avenue Southwest; Peterson Park; the Cambridge Public Library; and Central Greens Park.
Blank said the following work will also be included with the project, since it will be done by the same types of contractors and better bid prices will be obtained if it’s done with the larger street project:
• South Main Street from Third Avenue Southwest to 24th Avenue Southwest mill and overlay. This was originally Eighth to 24th Avenue Southwest; Third to Eighth was just added due to recent significant pavement deterioration.
• Peterson Park parking lot, trail and lighting replacement.
• Cambridge Public Library parking lots and exterior sidewalk.
• Additional court construction at Central Greens Park (four pickleball courts and one halfcourt basketball court).
Blank said the improvements were included in the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan, except for the South Main Street overlay from Third to Eighth Avenue Southwest and the Central Greens courts. The improvements are being funded by city sanitary, water, stormwater, state aid and bonding (tax levy) fund, and special assessments to adjacent property owners. The additional mill and overlay will be funded by city bonding. The Pickleball Association has raised $20,000 in donations for the pickleball courts and the remainder will come from city bonding.
