Cambridge Medical Center’s newest state-of-the-art surgical tool was the center of attention during the Mako Open House held at the Cambridge Medical Center on Tuesday, April 26.
The Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device is an advancement in joint replacement surgery that transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed by helping surgeons know more and cut less.
“We are excited to have the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device now available for our joint replacement patients,” Dr. Richard Birdwell, Cambridge Medical Center orthopedic surgeon, said in a statement.
Cambridge Medical Center orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Doohen gave the demonstration as to what the robot would do for a knee replacement surgery at the open house.
“Before this it was kind of hard to quantify how much people’s knees would move, but now we can measure that in millimeters,” he said.
Birdwell gave a brief demonstration on a hip replacement surgery and the benefit of using the Stryker Robot.
“The advantage of using the robot is that most commonly we do it in one step. Traditionally it takes you several times to kind of get the right size and get it to the size that you’ve already templated it in, in the clinic,” he said.
The Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-Arm device consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based surgery planning, AccuStop haptic technology to control bone and soft tissue cutting, and insightful data analytics.
In clinical studies, the Mako robot demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate pain medications, less need for inpatient physical therapy, a reduction in length of hospital stays, and improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
“With the Mako robot, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage, for others, greater bone preservation,” Doohen said in a statement.“Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room.
“It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
Cambridge Medical Center’s President Kelly Spratt also spoke in a statement about the new Stryker Mako Robot.
“We are proud to be among the first hospitals to offer this highly advanced SmartRobotics technology in our area,” Spratt said. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.
