City of Cambridge taxpayers should take a second look at the property tax notices sent to them in November. Those notices were based on a proposed 8% levy increase for city taxes; however, the Cambridge City Council has approved a 4% levy increase for 2022 compared to 2021.
Even though no one from the public was in attendance during the Cambridge Truth in Taxation meeting held Thursday, Dec. 2, Finance Director Caroline Moe did a presentation outlining the city’s 2022 budget and levy. Following the presentation, the council did approve a number of resolutions relating to the 2022 tax levy and budget adoption, including setting the final 2022 property tax levy and 2022 general fund budget.
Moe discussed some of the strategies of long-term focus for the city.
“One thing I personally am very excited about is council has officially adopted a goal of reducing the tax rate in the city of Cambridge, and I’m very excited that we have an official goal that that is to happen, so I’m personally very excited about that,” Moe said.
The city’s population has continued to grow every year since 2010.
“The population growth is significant and it enters into how we set the levy,” Moe levy.
Moe highlighted what the city plans to do in 2022 with the taxes and other funds its receives:
• Keep the public safe.
• Keep the public moving.
• Encourage recreation and quality of life activities.
• Encourage creation of jobs and tax base.
• Make sure city is compliant with laws, fiscally responsible and that people know what the city is doing.
Moe noted new positions the city will be adding in 2022 include a new full-time police officer, a new full-time city planner and a new part-time administrative assistant to the city administrator.
Moe explained the additional costs for the new full-time city planner and part-time administrative assistant are being offset by the cost of staff time on “park activities” being reclassified to parks and recreation. Also, she said, there is a reduction of administrative salaries due to reclassification of time to “economic development.”
Moe said the city is currently in the process of hiring a new assistant city administrator following the termination of the previous assistant city administrator in November.
The council approved the 2022 budget, which is set at just under $8 million. The largest revenue for the city is property taxes, which makes up $5.5 million in revenue. The largest expenditure for the city is the public safety budget set at $3 million, which is comprised of the police and fire departments.
The 2022 property tax levy was approved at $5.8 million. The levy is comprised of general operating expenses, $4.5 million; airport operations, $44,118; Cambridge-Isanti Bike/Walk Trail, $21,660; economic development, $150,000; capital replacement, $822,632; and debt service, $238,058.
The 2022 city tax rate was set at 70.4%, a 4% decrease from the 72.8% tax rate set in 2021.
“Cambridge has really been working to lower its tax rate,” Moe said. “So we have cut our tax rate since 2015 by 22%. And our goal, if everybody else would stay the same, our goal right now would to be at a 62% tax rate, so if that gives you a little bit of perspective. But we’re really proud of the direction we’re going, but we’re trying to make sure we don’t set tax levy in a way that it also harms how we deliver good quality services, so we’re trying to balance those two things.”
Moe mentioned the valuation of a property, that is set by the Isanti County Assessor’s Office, has an impact on the property tax levy.
“Valuation has a significant impact on what’s going on here,” Moe said. “We have big boxes out on the east side that are paying way less taxes then they were in 2015.”
Moe showed an example of a big box store on the east side of the city that had a 2015 valuation of $10.2 million and paid $183,630 in city taxes. In 2022, that same store has an estimated valuation of $8.8 million and will pay $124,514 in city taxes.
“This property has had a 14% drop in valuation since 2015 and a 32% drop in city taxes since 2015,” Moe said.
Moe encouraged anyone with questions about the city’s budget or levy to visit www.ci.cambridge.mn.us and visit the finance department section. Moe can be reached at cmoe@ci.cambridge.mn.us or call 763-552-3202.
