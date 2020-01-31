Providing a positive social and emotional learning environment for students is a priority for administration and staff at Cambridge Intermediate School.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Jan. 23, CIS Principal Scott Peterson and CIS teacher Elizabeth Young highlighted the new Second Step curriculum the school is utilizing in regard to social and emotional learning.
Peterson said while the school has always provided social and emotional learning for its students, it is always looking for newer methods. Some of the historical methods he discussed included self-restitution and control-base theory, responsive classroom and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework.
“These are all great, but there are costs impacted to them. When teachers either move in or they leave us, there’s that turnover, and kids have changed,” Peterson said. “We always want to stay on top of where we’re at when it comes to providing that learning environment for our students to be the best so they can be the best. While we’re living and breathing PBIS, we’re still searching for some of those things to be more impactful.”
Young is running a pilot program using the Second Step Social and Emotional Learning program with her fifth grade homeroom class. Peterson said Young and the PBIS committee will be meeting later in the year to talk about how the new curriculum is working.
“Things are going pretty well in her class. We are excited to see where this can take this,” Peterson said. “And the thing I like is it seems like it’s sustainable and the longevity piece is there.”
Young explained she has around 25 students in her class with some higher achieving students, some students who need some extra support and then some students in the middle. She started utilizing the Second Step curriculum in December.
“I have not had a class until this year who seemed to need and crave that emotional connection with each other and yet have had the hardest time making that connection,” Young said.
Young said 20% of her students this year receive social and emotional skill building in a special education classroom, and 40% of her students receive some type of either in-school or outside-of-school counseling or therapy. The Second Step curriculum is also being used at Cambridge Primary School.
“And I just said 40% of my kids are working already on these skills, why not try to find a way to make that connection that we’re already using in our K-2 building and see what we can do with it during this time when we’re building this community,” Young said.
Young explained the Second Step curriculum is social and emotional learning for all students that is research-based, teacher-informed, and provides development of children, safety of children and well-being of children.
“My favorite part is that it includes every student in my room. One-hundred percent of my fifth graders are going through social-emotional changes and they all need these skills,” Young said.
The goal of the Second Step program is to increase students’ school success and decrease problem behaviors by promoting social and emotional competence and self-regulation skills. It is a classroom-based universal intervention designed to decrease problem behaviors, increase students’ school success and promote social and emotional competence and self-regulation.
Since December, Young said her classroom has gotten through four units on empathy, skills for learning, emotional management and problem solving.
Young said lessons are taught during the morning meeting with all students included, with each lesson taking five days. Monday is an introduction to the lesson and a Homelink is sent home to parents; Tuesday students finish the lesson; Wednesday the students practice the lesson; Thursday the lesson is reinforced; and Friday the students reflect on the lesson.
Young explained the Homelink is homework sent home with the students to practice their lesson while at home, and she had a 100% return rate on the Homelink during the first three weeks of the Second Step curriculum.
Young said the school made a one-time purchase to acquire the third, fourth and fifth grade Second Step curriculum. She added the district has the rights to make copies of the curriculum to pass on to other teachers, and it also includes a script for the teachers if needed.
“I’m seeing these little glimpses, whether it’s with parents or each other, and I’m loving it and I cannot wait to dig deeper, and the thought that K-2 language is already being instilled in these kids, I can go to my colleagues with confidence and say this isn’t another new thing on their plate, this is something anybody can do and we can make it work for your class, we already have the tools — that’s exciting,” Young said.
Peterson said he’s excited about the new Second Step curriculum.
“We all know that mental health is a concern and I doubt we’re going to be able to put more counselors in C-I Schools or schools in general, so we need to help our students with their mental wellness. ... We want to provide the best skills and tools that are available, and I think we’re on the right track with Second Step. ... I’m confident that CIS is moving in the right direction here,” Peterson said.
Woodland Campus update
Building and Grounds Director Travis Evenson and Director of Finance and Operations Christopher Kampa presented an overview of the Cambridge-Isanti Woodland Campus project and the progress achieved to-date.
The Woodland Campus, which broke ground in August, will house Riverside Academy, Moving Forward and Setting IV special education. The building is located on County Road 19, just east of Highway 65 and south of Cambridge.
Kampa explained preparation for construction began last summer when contractor bids were awarded at the July board meeting. The initial board-approved budget for the project was $12.3 million. Kampa explained after contractor bids were received, the initial bid was over budget by $300,000, and additional expense increases resulted in a budget overage of $500,000, but Kampa was pleased to report the project is now under budget at $12.23 million.
“The district’s management team worked with its contractors to identify valued engineering and other creative solutions to bring the project under budget,” Kampa said. “It’s important to note that none of the actions taken to reduce construction costs harmed the integrity of the project or building.”
Kampa noted the building construction is on schedule with a project completion date of June 20.
